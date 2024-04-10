Timefigure tips for day one of Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree

Timeform's Graeme North looks at the best bets considering the timefigures at this year's Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Before getting around to the action on day one of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival it’s worth addressing the one great uncertainty facing those of us looking to turn a profit over the three days, unusually for once not the state of the ground, which looks assured to be testing at the very least, but the stable form of Nicky Henderson who has dominated this meeting for pretty much all of the last 20 years. Believe it or not, Henderson has saddled more winners at Aintree’s Festival than Cheltenham since 2009, despite notably fewer days racing there, sending out 46 winners compared to 42 at Cheltenham in that time and generally faring almost as well if not better at Aintree when having had a successful Cheltenham. Henderson’s well-publicised troubles at the latest Cheltenham Festival, when he failed to send out a winner for the first time since 2008 and managed just one third-place finish from 16 runners, look to have continued since then. He has saddled nine runners (at the time of writing) since a week-long stable shutdown following Cheltenham, resulting in the same mixed bag of results he was experiencing in the run up to it with just one winner (at even money) and only one other horse finishing within 14 lengths of the winner.

Henderson might have had a better Cheltenham of course had he run some of his better horses he ended up pulling out, but that’s dangerous supposition and significantly perhaps, for all the reasons might not be exactly the same, in the other three years this century he drew a blank at Cheltenham he managed just two winners at Aintree. Plenty of food for thought, then, for those eyeing up Sir Gino at 5/6 in the second race of the day, the Grade 1 Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle. A win for Sir Gino would be rather bittersweet for this columnist having held a very tasty 16/1 ante-post voucher for the Triumph, that bet struck after he (and the runner-up Salvator Mundi) were sent to Henderson and Willie Mullins respectively after finishing a long way clear of the rest on their debuts in a Listed race at Auteuil. Salvator Mundi ran respectably in the Triumph given he had had what was described as a difficult preparatio,n but even so finished well behind runner-up KARGESE and fourth-placed Nurburgring, and on an admittedly dubious line through that pair it might be that Sir Gino, who has settled both his races in Britain with a sparkling turn of foot, would have been hard pressed to maintain his unbeaten record. Nurburgring is surely better than he showed in the Triumph having been settled too far back, but Kargese sets a good standard on the clock in conditions similar to those she will encounter here and if Sir Gino fails to come up to expectations for whatever reason, 7/2 will look on the generous side. Henderson’s other big gun running on the opening day is Shishkin who defends his crown in the William Hill Bowl having been withdrawn from the Gold Cup. He’s run just twice since his 2023 victory if you ignore his refusal to race on his intended reappearance and would probably have won the King George in December but for unseating his rider two out. He holds Bravemansgame (first-time cheekpieces) for me on that running, barely did a tap in front when winning the Denman Chase at Newbury in February and is unbeaten in two starts over fences at Aintree, so has plenty going for him if he’s well, and if he is, 3/1 is a fair price.

Gerri Colombe has long been the apple of Gordon Elliott’s eye and a 172 timefigure in the Gold Cup on ground not dissimilar to that he’ll encounter here is one only Shishkin has exceeded, but he looks a little on the short side at 7/4 even before the assumption he has got over the hard race he had at Cheltenham. The remit of this column restricts me to horses that have run fast times on the clock, however, so I can’t really put Corbetts Cross forward, but he is already at the same level Gerri Colombe was at this time last season and given he was able to run a timefigure commensurate with his high form rating over hurdles I suspect he can do the same over fences very soon. Henderson’s other runners on day one are Champion Hurdle third Luccia and Dawn Run flop Marie’s Rock in the Aintree Hurdle and both look to be running for a place at best. Impaire Et Passe and Bob Olinger hold a big advantage on the clock, not least if only those performances on soft or heavy ground are considered, and unsurprisingly occupy the first two places in the betting. The step back up to two and a half miles on top of Paul Townend being back in the saddle ought to prompt a return to form for Impaire Et Passe, who only three runs ago travelled all over Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace.

Impaire Et Passe finished behind Bob Olinger last time which may well be the reason Bob Olinger is currently favoured in the betting, but Impasse Et Passe never looked happy in front that day and it may be that their pre-race odds on that occasion – 10/3 Impaire Et Passe, 11/1 Bob Olinger – are a better guide to their respective merits than the race result. The opening race, the Close Brothers Manifesto Novices’ Chase, features a second clash between Grey Dawning and Ginny’s Destiny who finished first and second in the Turners. Ginny’s Destiny had every chance from the front that day and might not find this more demanding track with its long home straight and extended run-in suiting so well, so Grey Dawning, who has posted the two outstanding timefigures by a novice chaser in Britain, this year really ought to win again at what will be short odds. The Hunter Chase and the concluding bumper make little appeal, and neither does the other race, the handicap over two miles. Saint Roi has a clear advantage on the clock on some of his form and will surely get a lot closer to the re-opposing Unexpected Party on 10lb better terms than at Cheltenham, but he’s far from the most fluent jumper and has looked an awkward conveyance at times this season. Recommended bet