Timefigure tips for Cheltenham Festival 2024 day two

Timeform's Graeme North with his selections for day two of the Cheltenham Festival based on the clock.

Without giving away too much too soon there isn’t a great deal that I’m attracted to at Cheltenham on Wednesday from a timefigure perspective and any bets I’ll be having will be small stakes. Runners are thin on the ground in three of Wednesday’s races including the opening and newly titled Gallagher Novices' Hurdle where just eight go to post including a no-hoper from the Harriet Dickin stable. The favourite, at prohibitive odds, is Ballyburn who has won four of his five races and produced arguably the best performance by a novice hurdler all season when dominant at the Dublin Racing Festival. A seven-length defeat of Tuesday’s Supreme winner Slade Steel was worth a mighty 154 on the clock and that puts him 16lb and 17lb clear respectively of his nearest rivals who are his stable-companions Predators Gold and Ile Atlantique. Ballyburn isn’t a betting proposition for me at 4-9 but Predators Gold is interesting in the market without him given the price differential between him and the likely pace-forcing Ile Atlantique who is ridden by Patrick Mullins. His second place behind Caldwell Potter in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novices Hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas, when the first two were 38 lengths clear in conditions very similar to those he will encounter here, looked to suit him ideally and I’d be inclined to forgive him a slightly lesser effort since on a faster surface at Leopardstown. Handstands is a horse I’ve bigged up a few times this season and I’d like to see him run into a place for Ben Pauling, but I like the booking of Danny Mullins for Predators Gold and the 10-3 is too big to resist.

Last season's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay is a horse I’ve been wanting to see in a strongly-run race all season in the expectation he’ll take his form to a new level when finally getting his stamina tested over fences but only six have been declared for the Brown Advisory and the Timeform’s pace forecast points to a steadily-run race. Stay Away Fay has twice nearly come unstuck when making the running at something of a dawdle in small fields over fences so Harry Cobden might yet elect to change tack here but even then he might not be good enough to defeat favourite Fact To File who was second in the Champion Bumper last year and has made a very smart transition to fences. All the same, Fact To File hasn’t the advantage on time that his dominant position in the market suggests, only 1 lb and 2 lb clear of American Mike (who remains the only horse to have beaten him over fences) and Monty’s Star respectively. Sandor Clegane was only a length behind Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett when Monty’s Star was pulled up and Giovinco looked for some time as though he’d beat Stay Away Fay at Sandown so I doubt this will be a penalty kick for Fact To File stepped up to three miles for the first time.

The Coral Cup looks a fiendish puzzle as always. The lightly-raced Sa Majeste heads the market but he’s a hard horse to pin down on the clock beating just three rivals in an ordinary time in his only run this season and it’s hard to know what value he represents, if any. The veteran Beacon Edge and the progressive novice Built By Ballymore head the ratings on their efforts at around the Coral Cup trip but if there’s a horse who has equally good figures at two miles this year and promises to be suited by a belated step back up in trip it’s Doddiethegreat. He finished a very good fourth in a red-hot Betfair Hurdle last time despite getting too far back and won his only start at two mile five furlongs in a timefigure not far shy of that he recorded at Newbury. The only thing that is stopping me putting him forward is uncertainty about the well-being of the Nicky Henderson stable, a question that may or may not be answered satisfactorily after the conclusion of Tuesday’s action. Hot favourite El Fabiolo unsurprisingly holds the aces on the clock in the Champion Chase and so long as he stands up ought to follow up his win in the Arkle last year where Jonbon, far from a fluent jumper himself, was six lengths back in second. Jonbon had a hard race in the Clarence House last time trying to recover from a crunching error four out and looks to me to need further than two miles these days, while Captain Guinness barely gets the trip in a strongly-run race which this seems sure to be given another former Arkle winner Edwardstone was revitalised by that surprise change in tactics last time. All in all, this looks messy and no bet looks the call, even in the market without El Fabiolo.

Last year’s Arkle third Saint Roi makes just his second appearance in a handicap over fences in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual and makes some appeal from a timefigure perspective given he’s bound to be more competitive here than in the Graded events he’s looked slightly reluctant in this season. Heavy ground won’t be a problem, but his jumping hasn’t always been fluent and might well be found out by the likely furious pace this race will be run at. Libberty Hunter, a horse I flagged up as my Cheltenham handicapper to follow in a recent Sporting Life article, is the new favourite after the recent rain and booking of Harry Cobden. He’s in the mix on what he has achieved on the clock but so are plenty of others including the first three from a good handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival, Madara, Path D’Oroux and Solness. You won’t see many more efficient jumpers than Madara which might enable him to defy a big jump in the weights but the horse with the best chance on the clock is Frere D’Armes courtesy of his second place behind Champion Chase contender Boothill at Ascot three starts back. He’s not built on that effort, but both his subsequent runs have been at two and a half miles, the latest of them in a warm handicap behind Ga Law, and the combination of a drop back in trip and being held up off a very strong gallop can see him running into a place at least at big odds.

The concluding Weatherbys Bumper has attracted 24 entries and looks a minefield at first glance with so many unexposed horses in the line-up. Bumpers don’t lend themselves well to timefigure analysis given that so many of them are steadily run, but for what it’s worth a trio of Willie Mullins-trained runners – Jasmin De Vaux, Cantico and You Oughta Know – head the time ratings. Calculations I make myself that also incorporate sectional times suggest that Jalon D’Oudairies, twice a winner before Christmas, may well be better than any of that three but even so it’s not a difficult decision to leave this race alone.