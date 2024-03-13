Cheltenham Festival news: Jonbon and Shishkin and miss Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn Jonbon from the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Shishkin and Champ also miss their big-race engagements this week.

A cloud has been hanging over the Seven Barrows stable since superstar Constitutional Hill was taken out of the Champion Hurdle and Tuesday's evidence didn't offer much encouragement in regards to the overall well-being of the yard. Luccia did run a huge race when third to State Man in the Champion Hurdle but Henderson's five other runners on day one were all pulled-up. So far, his Jonbon, First Street (Coral Cup) and Kingston Pride (Champion Bumper) have been declared non-runners on Wednesday. Henderson posted a statement on X: "I'm afraid we have had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday. It was there for all to see that there is obviously something affecting nearly all our horses and consequently we have reluctantly decided that Jonbon, First Street and Kingston Pride will not run today.