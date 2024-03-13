Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jonbon and Shishkin: Ruled out of the 2024 Festival
Jonbon won't run at Cheltenham on Wednesday

Cheltenham Festival news: Jonbon and Shishkin and miss Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
09:52 · WED March 13, 2024

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn Jonbon from the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Shishkin and Champ also miss their big-race engagements this week.

A cloud has been hanging over the Seven Barrows stable since superstar Constitutional Hill was taken out of the Champion Hurdle and Tuesday's evidence didn't offer much encouragement in regards to the overall well-being of the yard.

Luccia did run a huge race when third to State Man in the Champion Hurdle but Henderson's five other runners on day one were all pulled-up.

So far, his Jonbon, First Street (Coral Cup) and Kingston Pride (Champion Bumper) have been declared non-runners on Wednesday.

Henderson posted a statement on X: "I'm afraid we have had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday. It was there for all to see that there is obviously something affecting nearly all our horses and consequently we have reluctantly decided that Jonbon, First Street and Kingston Pride will not run today.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-horse-racing?sba_promo=ACQBET10GET40HR&aff=1197321816&dcmp=SL_ED_SEO_ACQ_B10G40

"It is impossible to identify any reason for all the disappointments and none of these three horses have given us any cause for concern and all yesterday's runners were scoped clean post race and I am glad to say all are sound this morning.

"There will unfortunately be further non runners on Thursday and Friday. I hope everybody will appreciate that we have to do this in everybody's interests, particularly the horses. It is very, very disappointing for everybody."

Shishkin misses Gold Cup date

He later confirmed that Shishkin hasn't been declared for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champ misses the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

In a statement he added: "Very sadly it will not be possible for Shishkin to run in the Gold Cup on Friday. He was scoped as have all of our potential runners this week, but unfortunately he has shown an unsatisfactory picture on which he couldn't possibly run. He appears to be 100% in himself and has been working and schooling better than ever and we really were looking forward to Friday.

"It is hoped that along with all the other non participants this week that they will be back in time for Aintree and Punchestown. Regrettably, Champ has also succumbed and will not run in tomorrow's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. The equivalent race at Aintree could be on the agenda."

Download the Sporting Life App

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo