Cheltenham Festival news: Jonbon and Shishkin and miss Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson has withdrawn Jonbon from the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Shishkin and Champ also miss their big-race engagements this week.
A cloud has been hanging over the Seven Barrows stable since superstar Constitutional Hill was taken out of the Champion Hurdle and Tuesday's evidence didn't offer much encouragement in regards to the overall well-being of the yard.
Luccia did run a huge race when third to State Man in the Champion Hurdle but Henderson's five other runners on day one were all pulled-up.
So far, his Jonbon, First Street (Coral Cup) and Kingston Pride (Champion Bumper) have been declared non-runners on Wednesday.
Henderson posted a statement on X: "I'm afraid we have had to make some very tough decisions following the very disappointing performances of all bar one of our horses yesterday. It was there for all to see that there is obviously something affecting nearly all our horses and consequently we have reluctantly decided that Jonbon, First Street and Kingston Pride will not run today.
"It is impossible to identify any reason for all the disappointments and none of these three horses have given us any cause for concern and all yesterday's runners were scoped clean post race and I am glad to say all are sound this morning.
"There will unfortunately be further non runners on Thursday and Friday. I hope everybody will appreciate that we have to do this in everybody's interests, particularly the horses. It is very, very disappointing for everybody."
He later confirmed that Shishkin hasn't been declared for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champ misses the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.
In a statement he added: "Very sadly it will not be possible for Shishkin to run in the Gold Cup on Friday. He was scoped as have all of our potential runners this week, but unfortunately he has shown an unsatisfactory picture on which he couldn't possibly run. He appears to be 100% in himself and has been working and schooling better than ever and we really were looking forward to Friday.
"It is hoped that along with all the other non participants this week that they will be back in time for Aintree and Punchestown. Regrettably, Champ has also succumbed and will not run in tomorrow's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. The equivalent race at Aintree could be on the agenda."
