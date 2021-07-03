Saturday racing preview: Richard Fahey column

Our columnist provides a full guide to his team of runners across Saturday's cards, including the down-in-trip Pythagoras.

Saturday racing preview 1.00 Leicester - Beloved Of All

He's shown very little so far I'm afraid, both at home and on the track. He's in good order and fit and well but he's in the seller here and we'll see what happens. 1.30 Haydock - Gabrial The Wire

He's been a shade frustrating as I'm not convinced he loves Chester but he won at York last time. He was drawn badly there and has another wide draw (11) to overcome but he's in good order and capable of winning again having not gone up much. We've had him entered in races like the Bunbury Cup and the valuable International Handicap at Ascot but he'll need to go up the weights again to be honest as they're so competitive.

1.30 Haydock - Zip

I don't think things went right for him at Newcastle last week but I keep hearing we're expecting a bit of rain and that would help him this weekend. If we didn't get much then he might not run. 2.25 Sandown - Pythagoras

He's got a good draw, gets the useful weight allowance as he's a three-year-old and we're happy. As long as the ground doesn't go too quick, maybe dropping back to a mile will be the answer for this horse. We've been very pleased with him, I just feel maybe we've been trying to stretch him out too far in terms of distance, based on his pedigree it looked suitable but he's been running like he wants to go back. We're hoping for a big run and he's just edged down the weights a touch.

2.52 Beverley - Adeb

He's a big guy and he's possibly more a nursery horse but he's in good form and he's shown a little bit of form, especially first time out at Nottingham. He was a bit naughty last time so he's paid the penalty and we've had him gelded but we'll have to see what happens. 2.52 Beverley – Final Account

We like him and he's actually got a much better draw of the two in stall three. He's a breeze-up horse and they've always got a bit of an advantage first time out as they've been on the grass. We're pleased with his work and I'd obviously like to see him run well. To win first time out would be a brave shout but he's naturally quick.

3.55 Leicester - Imperial Butterfly

She ran no race first time out but was just a little bit off colour afterwards. She's been working very well since and I'm pleased with her. I'd like to see her bounce back and I could see that happening back on some quicker ground. It's just a shame the handicapper hasn't budged her but there you go. 4.02 Beverley – Majestic Tejaan

She's a tough filly and tries very hard. She was second at Pontefract the other day and probably needs to step up just a little bit more but she does try hard. She's in the sale so it'd be nice to win another race with her before she goes. 5.10 Beverley – Riches And Rubies

She's been a little bit disappointing as we initially thought she was going to be alright. In truth I'm delighted with her mark of 63 as I thought she'd be better than that, but they can only rate her on her form and on form 63 might actually be too high. The step up in trip will hopefully bring out improvement and she's in good form so I'm happy with her going into this.

6.20 Carlisle - Lincoln Gamble

He proved quite disappointing at the back-end of last season, I don't really know why, but he's working well. He's drawn out on the wing a little bit but they sometimes come and race on the other side. There's no horse in great form here so there's every chance for our horse. Oisin McSweeney rides and he's a nice lad who has had a couple of winners recently for Kevin Ryan. He comes here and rides out the odd Sunday when he's not working so it's nice to give him a chance here. 6.50 Carlisle - Chili Valentino

He shaped okay first time out when fourth at Redcar and needs to step up a little bit on that here. He's a very honest young horse so let's hope for a good run. Six furlongs is far enough for him at the moment. 8.50 Carlisle - Oscillates