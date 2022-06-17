Graham Cunningham reflects on The Ridler's controversial Norfolk Stakes victory at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Here we go again. One wag suggested The Joker must have been chairing the stewarding panel after Paul Hanagan careened his way to victory in Thursday’s Norfolk Stakes – barging several rivals out of his way as he did so – but to those who say it was a disgrace to allow the result to stand I say this. Did you not see Kevin Stott burying John Berry’s Dereham on the stand rail at Ponte last year or Ray Dawson doing nothing to stop Believe In Love jamming Urban Artist and Glenartney up in similar fashion on his way to victory in York’s G3 Bronte Cup last month?

10 day ban for Hanagan and The Ridler keeps the Norfolk? Correct decisions? #RoyalAscot — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 16, 2022

Those two cases were very similar to the Norfolk. Not only were the results allowed to stand on by the raceday panels, they were also upheld after connections of the sufferers appealed on the grounds that their chances of winning had been compromised by dangerous riding on the winner. In short, the only way that The Ridler could have been taken down yesterday was by the Ascot panel - led by South African Shaun 'Big Unit' Parker - veering as far off the established path of BHA precedent as Paul did on Richard Fahey’s second consecutive Norfolk winner.

"In this case, the way that the Ridler has finished...we did not believe that it had improved his placing"



Shaun Parker, Head of @BHAStewards explains the decision to allow The Ridler to keep the win in the Norfolk Stakes#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/7U9V4x2Cc4 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 16, 2022

‘But the winner was 1.38 to keep it once the Inquiry was called’ is the cry from the Betfair enclosure. Yes, that’s what happens (albeit briefly until logic and hard cash prevail) as bookies and punters scramble to balance the book when a 50/1 shot hampers a hot favourite on a massive day. There was no real riddle as to whether The Ridler would keep the race and what happened next was fascinating and predictable. Global annoyance reached new heights as punters and pros expressed bafflement, with renowned American-based rider Rajiv Maragh Tweeting that he was “extremely disappointed by horse racing being embarrassed by not DQ of that horse” and shiny-toppered SSR sage Kevin Blake arguing that “if that sort of thing happened in Hong Kong or Australia you’d be dealing with bans in months not days because that sort of riding simply isn’t considered acceptable." For the record, HK Chief Stipe Kim Kelly reports that a similar incident at Sha Tin would have resulted in the Norfolk result standing with a ban of between four and six weeks for reckless riding designed to deter others from the win-at-all-costs mentality. But the grim irony of Blake delivering his verdict while working right next to Freddie Tylicki – a man whose life was changed forever by another rider's reckless disregard for his safety - should not be lost on a single soul who cares about the safety of racing in this country. And now is surely the time to turn up the heat on this. Yes, history suggests that this debate will rumble on for a short while – it may even trigger another ill-fated appeal – and then go quiet before the whole sorry cycle begins again when a rider takes out rivals to secure victory in another major race.

Paul Hanagan