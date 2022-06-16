The Ridler caused a 50/1 upset as Richard Fahey won a dramatic and controversial running of the Norfolk Stakes - but the reasons why he was allowed to keep the victory have been explained.

Following on from Perfect Power, who went on to win a couple of Group Ones and holds leading claims in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday, The Ridler was harder to fancy having finished only third at Beverley last time out. Ridden by Paul Hanagan, who earlier in the season lost his long-held job as Fahey’s stable jockey, The Ridler was outpaced early on as Walbank, Bakeel and The Antarctic were all prominent. But as The Ridler hit the front, he began to drift markedly to his left, hampering both Crispy Cat and Brave Nation with a stewards’ inquiry called. However, as the winning distance was a length and three-quarters to Walbank, it was perhaps hard to argue the best horse did not win and the placings remained unaltered. Later Shaun Parker, the head of BHA Stewards, told ITV Racing: "In this case, the way that the Ridler has finished... we did not believe that it had improved his placing." Watch his full explanation below while you can scroll further down to view the full race replay for free.

😯 If you're wondering about the reasons why The Ridler kept the Norfolk Stakes, here's @olibellracing asking the key questions to the head of @BHAStewards...pic.twitter.com/0vyDYwPkU4 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 16, 2022

For Fahey, who had to rule Clearpoint, one of the ante-post favourites for the race, out earlier in the week, all was well that ended well. He said: “You’d have to say it was a bit of a surprise. But I didn’t think he was a 40/1 shot, genuinely I didn’t.” When pointed out the horse had returned an SP of 50/1, he added: “So he drifted after I backed him then! “He is a good, hardy horse. We had him in the Coventry and we had a good, long chat about it all. Clearpoint was taken out of the Norfolk, so we decided to go here. “You need a good six-furlong horse to win over five here, especially the pace they went. I’m delighted. “Clearpoint just had a dirty scope. He is a horse we like a lot, but I’m not sure he would have beaten this guy on today’s form." Log-in to watch this race - and every other one from the UK and Ireland - below for free!

Asked about Hanagan riding for him again, Fahey said: “It is great. He was happy. I’m happy. The owner was delighted, so everything is good. “It wasn’t really a change around of jockeys, it was bringing a young guy in. Paul would still ride for us and he has ridden for us today. You have to look at the future." On plans for his winner, Fahey said: “He is quite a quick horse and the route that perfect Power went – the Morny. We’d have to think something like that, because he will have a Group Two penalty and you’d have to go Group One now. “Paul said he got a bit lonely and he wandered across the track. If we were placed, I’d have been delighted. “It is a tough race to win, so to win it twice is fantastic.” Hanagan said: “There’s a lot of emotions going through me at the minute. I’m delighted to ride this winner for Richard Fahey and the owners – I’m going to enjoy the moment. “I have had so many setbacks with injuries and lots of other things. I’m here again in the winner’s enclosure at Royal Ascot and it is tremendous. “I’m just absolutely delighted. It is the best way to get things going to ride a winner at Ascot. We have had so many good days and it is just great to add another one to it. “I’m freelance now, so it is good to get that big winner on the board again and get things going. It is quite tough for freelancers, so just to get that today was huge. It was emotional. My two lads are grown up now and they appreciate it. They have been coming home and asking ‘any winners today Dad?’. Now I can go back and say, ‘Yeah, Royal Ascot’.”

The Ridler is a homebred by @Bloodstockbrads and the dam, Colorada, cost just 2,500gns.



Trained by @RichardFahey, he's now a #RoyalAscot winner, earning £65k in prize money! pic.twitter.com/kyqG0jEOK7 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 16, 2022