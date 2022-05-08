We caught up with Tim Easterby at his yard at Habton Farm to see Winter Power and talk about his best horses to follow this season.
We’ve got some horses handicapped to win races and we’ve races mapped out for several horses, so we should be rolling again shortly. The aim is to train winners, get the horses on the track, get them winning. Most of our owners love going racing so we’ll try and run them where they can go.
She looks great, she’s grown out, she’s got a bigger backside on her, she goes to Haydock for the Temple Stakes first up all being well. Then Ascot, maybe Goodwood and York. As long as she’s relaxed she’s good and all those top sprinters are the same their brain has to be right and all the boxes have to be ticked with them. She’s a powerball. She’s very easy to train, she doesn’t take any work, we train her pretty much on her own. She doesn’t do any fast work with anything else.
He’s in great form but he’ll miss the Duke Of York. He’s a funny horse, he’s been the same since he’s a two-year-old, he just doesn’t naturally come to himself in the spring. Then from summer onwards he’s a different horse. But he’s in good form, he’ll have an entry at Ascot and then we’ll see where we go. He’s a six furlong horse and the Platinum Jubilee could be his starting point.
He goes to York and he’s in great form. He had a run at Musselburgh where we were very happy with him and he’s come out of it well. He’s not handicapped like he was last year off 85 but he’s capable of winning off his mark.
He’s a nice horse. He ran well at Haydock and then we ran him last week at Thirsk he ran a decent race again. He’s in good form, filled out, done really well and I’ve a few nice races in mind for him. He likes a bit of a turning track over seven furlongs or a mile and he’s potentially better than he was last season as he’s stronger again.
He’s been running great and I might step him up to two miles. He’ll get an entry in the Northumberland Plate as he really does get the trip well. Newmarket the other day wasn’t run to suit him really, but he’s a decent horse. The Sky Bet Ebor is where we’d love to go with him, that would be the aim for the season to get him in that.
He looks great and he goes for the Wokingham. He’s done really well, it’s done him good having him castrated it’s changed him. He won well at Ayr first time back.
He’ll go for the Great St Wilfrid again and a crack at the Ayr Gold or Silver Cup. He’s a super horse to train, he’s straightforward, he just doesn’t always come to himself in the spring.
He’s a lovely horse. He could win an Ayr Gold Cup or something like that. He’s a very decent horse and he’ll be aimed at all the top sprints. I think he wants a bit of juice in the ground and I wouldn’t run him on firm ground.
He’s a very decent horse and he runs this week at Ripon. He’s a half-brother to Art Power and he’s very similar in his ways. He just tends to come a little bit later in the season, too. People say it’s how you train them but I think it’s just the way they are sometimes.
COMMON ACCLAIM
We’ve got a two-year-old Acclamation colt of Mr Cotton’s called Common Acclaim, he’s a nice horse. The 2yos look okay as a bunch, I’ve not pushed hard at them yet, I don’t think I’ve an Ascot 2yo. I had one who I thought might be called Seagrave Fox who ran at Musselburgh but he was half asleep and said ‘what do I do here?’ He’s a nice horse, but I’m not sure about Ascot now.
