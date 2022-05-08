We caught up with Tim Easterby at his yard at Habton Farm to see Winter Power and talk about his best horses to follow this season.

We’ve got some horses handicapped to win races and we’ve races mapped out for several horses, so we should be rolling again shortly. The aim is to train winners, get the horses on the track, get them winning. Most of our owners love going racing so we’ll try and run them where they can go. WINTER POWER She looks great, she’s grown out, she’s got a bigger backside on her, she goes to Haydock for the Temple Stakes first up all being well. Then Ascot, maybe Goodwood and York. As long as she’s relaxed she’s good and all those top sprinters are the same their brain has to be right and all the boxes have to be ticked with them. She’s a powerball. She’s very easy to train, she doesn’t take any work, we train her pretty much on her own. She doesn’t do any fast work with anything else. ART POWER He’s in great form but he’ll miss the Duke Of York. He’s a funny horse, he’s been the same since he’s a two-year-old, he just doesn’t naturally come to himself in the spring. Then from summer onwards he’s a different horse. But he’s in good form, he’ll have an entry at Ascot and then we’ll see where we go. He’s a six furlong horse and the Platinum Jubilee could be his starting point. COPPER KNIGHT He goes to York and he’s in great form. He had a run at Musselburgh where we were very happy with him and he’s come out of it well. He’s not handicapped like he was last year off 85 but he’s capable of winning off his mark.