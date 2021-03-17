Ben Linfoot Cheltenham Festival 2021 analysis | Tiger Roll feat and onto the New

Five-star Tiger stings like a bee

“It’s about knowing how much ability this horse has still got,” said BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood about Gordon Elliott’s and Gigginstown’s TIGER ROLL, when he unveiled the Randox Grand National weights last month.

Not taking any chances with the dual-National winner, he settled on a mark of 166. Not unfair, considering he bolted up off 159 at Aintree in 2019 – after which he was rated 171 – but a world away from the ability he had shown on his previous four starts.

Beaten 17 lengths by Easysland in last year’s Cross Country, he was 12 lengths further in arrears in a Navan maiden on the Flat, was pulled up in the Cross Country handicap at Cheltenham’s November meeting and was then a 65-length last of six in the Boyne Hurdle, his now traditional spring prep, in February.

There was a glimmer at Navan last time. He looked well and he tracked the slow pace like he was enjoying himself for a long way. But then the lights went out – and we simply didn’t know.

Now we know. As traditional as the sighting of a daffodil, crocus, bluebell or bumblebee, Tiger Roll just comes alive at this time of year. Even at the age of 11. Even after a patchy campaign where retirement has been whispered, if not at his home of Cullentra House.

Drying good to soft ground, afternoon sunshine of the like we haven’t seen all year and Tiger Roll was racing with the verve and prance that we haven’t seen since he last won the National.

The signs were there at a very early stage that he was on a going day – and though Easysland and Some Neck cut into his lead the Tiger soon skipped away from them again. Miles clear jumping the last, it was like watching a lap of honour from the little horse who has now won at five Cheltenham Festivals.

A Triumph, a National Hunt Chase and now three Cross Country Chases. It’s an incredible record, but what a shame he can’t go for a third Grand National after being taken out at the latest forfeit stage on account of his handicap mark being too high.

It wasn’t – and now he’s been denied a crack at Red Rum-style history for reasons that are hard to fathom. But Tiger Roll’s story has never been about his connections, it’s about the horse, and what a brilliant one he is.

So brilliant he takes the headlines away from Henry de Bromhead, whose terrific week got even better after a thrilling Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase went to his plucky mare PUT THE KETTLE ON.

That was the race of the meeting so far in terms of a thrilling finish and heightened drama, and while Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci were denied with Chacun Pour Soi at least their highly-talented novice chaser MONKFISH got the job done in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

He didn’t jump brilliantly and he might not have won had he not scared off a handful of rivals, but he bagged a second Festival win despite adversity, despite not getting into a rhythm, and he clearly has some engine. He’ll jump better on other days.

You sense he’ll have to if he’s to mature into a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 12 months’ time. But he’s the general 5/1 favourite for the 2022 renewal before the 2021 race has been run and you can absolutely see why.