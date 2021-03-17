Cheltenham Day Two reflections: Cornelius Lysaght Podcast

Re-live a dramatic afternoon at Cheltenham with Cornelius Lysaght's podcast direct from Prestbury Park.
He's joined by Timeform's David Clearly to reflect on an afternoon that saw Tiger Roll win a remarkable fifth race at the Festival, Put The Kettle on land the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Monkfish survive a scare or three in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.
You'll hear too from Willie Mullins, Henry de Bromhead and Keith Donoghue as Ireland dominated proceedings on St Patrick's Day.