Gethin has the gears for the Brigadier

It’s another high-quality evening of racing at Sandown’s annual Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes night and for the second year running Ombudsman returns in the Group 3 feature for John & Thady Gosden.

Last year he was beaten by Almaqam as he prepped for his Prince Of Wales’s win at Royal Ascot and this time around he could be vulnerable again on his first start for a couple of months conceding a 7lb penalty.

Indeed, Gosden suggested himself this week that he had to back off him after Meydan and that should make odds-on backers think twice, for all that he has a pretty significant class edge on these opponents on his best form.

I can see him being undercooked for this with Royal Ascot in mind and with the ground likely to be too lively for Almeric that opens the door for Owen Burrows’ GETHIN, who looks a horse going places for new owners Wathnan Racing.

The son of Ghaiyyath isn’t dissimilar to Ombudsman as he’s a lightly-raced slow burner who could take off at four and he suggested as much with a very impressive victory at Kempton last time in the Magnolia Stakes.

It was the way he travelled as the likes of Devil’s Advocate and Plage De Havre came off the bridle that marked him out as a bit special, his finishing kick under hands and heels riding a product of the way he went through the race.

With that run under his belt and getting 7lb from Ombudsman he has a good chance of victory here, especially given the way this could pan out.

A tactical race looks likely, but he has the gears to overcome that under James Doyle for a yard that is firmly in the groove.

The Verdict: Back GETHIN in the 19:12 Sandown