John Gosden issues Ombudsman warning ahead of Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on Thursday

John Gosden has warned Ombudsman will come on for the run in Thursday's Group 3 Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown.

The five-year-old was beaten in the same race under a penalty 12 months ago by Almaqam and he has to give 7lb to his rivals this time around. Almeric, Arabian Light, Bedouin Prince, Gethin and Wimbledon Hawkeye have been declared against him. The son of Night Of Thunder has had a race this year when winning the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan on March 28, but his trainer says he backed off him after that.

Speaking at the Betfred Derby Festival gallops morning at Epsom on Tuesday he said: "He’s Sandown Thursday, we’ve just declared him. "As usual with me the race is going to bring him on to where you want him for Ascot. "None of us have failed to be impressed by the Arc winner [Daryz], who was exceptional in the Ganay and the D’Ispahan. To that extent it looks the race of the meeting. "I think when you train them in the winter you have to hit the pause button when you get home. "It’s quite tough training them January and February to run in March and then you’ve got the whole summer season coming, so we deliberately backed away afterwards."