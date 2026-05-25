Ombudsman is the next star 10f performer on track at Sandown on Thursday in a division brimming with talent

Constitution River looks the clubhouse leader over a mile-and-a-quarter amongst the Classic generation at the moment, but pre-Betfred Derby it’s very early amongst the three-year-olds with plenty of water to flow under the bridge.

Coming out of Royal Ascot that picture will clear up ahead of the Coral-Eclipse where it is with hope at least one of the three-year-olds will rock up at Sandown to take on the older horses.

But before then those older horses need to sort out their own pecking order over the distance and the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is beginning to look like an unmissable clash on the second day of Royal Ascot.

Favourite at a best of 11/8 is the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Daryz, the Prix de l’Arc De Triomphe winner developing into a most versatile performer at four after wins in the Prix Ganay (10 furlongs) and Prix Aga Khan IV (nine furlongs) on his first two runs of the campaign.

The son of Sea The Stars looks quicker for another winter under his belt and while the Prince Of Wales’s will be his toughest task over 10 furlongs to date, it’s no wonder the bookies are running for cover.

Minnie Hauk, who Daryz beat a head in the Arc last October, had the chance to follow suit in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday but was below-par having found to be lame afterwards.

She could bounce back if recovering in time, particularly if she got a strongly-run 10 furlongs with the emphasis on stamina, but it was the Tattersalls Gold Cup winner, Almaqam, who threw his hat into the ring for Prince Of Wales’s glory.

Ed Walker’s horse was threatening to become disappointing for a horse of his ability, but he landed his first Group 1 thanks in part to a proactive Kieran Shoemark ride on good ground that might not be his optimum given he likes a bit of cut in the conditions.

To do it on his seasonal reappearance, as well, was particularly significant as he has seriously come on for his first run the last few years and that puts him right in the mix for the Royal Ascot prize.