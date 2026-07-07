Almeric to sink a certain Romance

Rebel's Romance is the star attraction on day one of the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket on Thursday but he will have to avoid the fate of many a vanquished favourite in the feature Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes.

Last year Palladium (13/8) joined a long list of beaten favourites in this race that includes Hamish (11/10), Adayar (1/3), Al Aasy (1/2), Enbihaar (9/4), Masar (5/6), Mirage Dancer (2/1) and Frontiersman (5/4) in recent years and plenty of those had a significant advantage on official ratings.

Charlie Appleby’s horse has plenty up his sleeve on that score and he’s got a good record fresh, too, but he does have a Group 2 penalty to concede and he is in the second half of his eight-year-old career now so it’s not too difficult to see regression creeping in soon.

I’m keen to take him on at the prices and the one I like is Andrew Balding’s ALMERIC who looks big at 7/1 under Oisin Murphy.

There’s a school of thought building that he needs softer ground to be at his best and while that might well be the case he looks far from a one-dimensional mudlark to me and I thought he ran well behind two classy 10-furlong operators in Ombudsman and Gethin in the Brigadier Gerard last time.

Outpaced in the final furlong, he looked like a horse ready to step up to 1m4f and going the extra quarter mile for the first time really could spark significant improvement in him judging by his pedigree.

He’s from a strong staying family and is related to several performers who won over 1m4f and further, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a career-best from him at a track that should play to his strengths (has won on the Rowley Mile).

This could be tactical in a small field with no obvious pace on, but Murphy is a jockey to have on your side in such a situation and in Almeric he might just have a partner who will thrive now going out in trip.

The Verdict: Back ALMERIC in the 15:35 Newmarket