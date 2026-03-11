Back Lavelle to strike again in Stayers’

They switch to the New Course at Cheltenham on Thursday and it looks like a bit of rain will hit the track during racing, though the more significant weather is set for the evening going into Gold Cup day.

It’s likely the ground will remain largely Good to Soft given the current forecast and there are a few shorter-priced favourites to consider on day three with Bambino Fever, Wodhooh and Fact To File all dominating the markets for their respective races.

I don’t want to take on Fact To File in an otherwise weak-looking Ryanair Chase and while he could put on a show the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle looks the more interesting open championship race on the card.

Teahupoo is the favourite here but the combination of the ground and the lack of obvious pace in the race make him vulnerable and I want to bet against him.

Kabral Du Mathan has more than a touch of star quality about him and he could be the one to thrive off an average gallop, but there is a chance he’ll fail to settle well enough over three miles and that’s a concern at 9/2.

The one to be with is Emma Lavelle’s MA SHANTOU at 6/1, as he has racked up a large batch of impressive course and distance form and he has been brought along so well by his trainer you have to believe there is more to come from the seven-year-old.

It helps that Lavelle has been here before with Paisley Park and she has given this horse a very similar campaign, resulting last time in a clear career-best in the Cleeve Hurdle, traditionally a very strong trial for this race, where he stormed up the hill for a decisive win.

The most impressive aspect of that performance was how strong he was to the line after the last and that looks a clear indicator he has the speed to deal with a messy contest, while he looks extremely versatile when it comes to underfoot conditions.

He ticks a Cheltenham box Honesty Policy doesn’t and with age on his side against the likes of Bob Olinger, Home By The Lee and Hewick, he looks well placed to mount a strong challenge under Harry Cobden.

The Verdict: Back MA SHANTOU in the 15.20 Cheltenham