Willie Mullins has the race cornered with the three at the top of the betting all coming from his red-hot Closutton yard and it's State Man who is proving most popular ahead of Vauban and the evergreen Sharjah, who is proving easy to back despite having won this race for the past four years.

Paddy Power have clipped State Man to 5/6 from 10/11 this morning and spokesman Paul Binfield said: "State Man is considered by the bookies to be the biggest threat to Constitution Hill in their Champion Hurdle markets and this highly-progressive customer is the one that punters want at pretty short odds despite Sharjah going for a record fifth success in this race and only being rated 3lb lower than the former."

Meanwhile at Doncaster, Storm Control - the Sporting Life Nap of the day - has attracted support with the same firm in Doncaster's three-mile handicap chase at 2.40.

Leopardstown

1.10 Queens Brook 4/7 from 8/13

2.20 State Man 5/6 from 10/11

2.55 The Gradual Slope 17/2 from 9/1

Doncaster

2.40 Storm Control 6/1 from 13/2

3.10 Annie Mc 9/2 from 5/1