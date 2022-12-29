State Man remains rock-solid at the head of the market for today's Grade One Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Willie Mullins has the race cornered with the three at the top of the betting all coming from his red-hot Closutton yard and it's State Man who is proving most popular ahead of Vauban and the evergreen Sharjah, who is proving easy to back despite having won this race for the past four years.
Paddy Power have clipped State Man to 5/6 from 10/11 this morning and spokesman Paul Binfield said: "State Man is considered by the bookies to be the biggest threat to Constitution Hill in their Champion Hurdle markets and this highly-progressive customer is the one that punters want at pretty short odds despite Sharjah going for a record fifth success in this race and only being rated 3lb lower than the former."
Meanwhile at Doncaster, Storm Control - the Sporting Life Nap of the day - has attracted support with the same firm in Doncaster's three-mile handicap chase at 2.40.
1.10 Queens Brook 4/7 from 8/13
2.20 State Man 5/6 from 10/11
2.55 The Gradual Slope 17/2 from 9/1
2.40 Storm Control 6/1 from 13/2
3.10 Annie Mc 9/2 from 5/1
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.