State Man leads our star columnist's raid on the Matheson Hurdle. Check out his guide to the full Thursday team.

12:35 Embassy Gardens

This fellow was second at Cork last time and it was a very good run, but the trip was too short so we’re stepping him out to two-and-a-half miles here. He’ll like the ground up there and I’m hoping for a good run. 12:35 Madmansgame

He probably wants a longer trip and softer ground but on his bumper form last year Paul Townend was happy to pick him as his first choice. The more rain that falls the better for him. 13:10 Braganza

The conditions of the race really don’t suit her but I need to get her out on the track and running. She takes her chance here but we’ll find more suitable races later in the season. 13:10 Shewearsitwell

She looks slightly best in here on these terms and I think both trip and ground will suit her. She has a real live chance.

13:45 Gaillard Du Mesnil

The trip and track should really suit him and while he’s still a maiden over fences he’s running in top-class company all the time. Stepping back up in distance will be a big help. 14:20 Sharjah

He’s won this race the last four years and seems to shine at Christmas on this track. This is his big day. 14:20 State Man

A horse who pleases me all the time and we’re looking forward to seeing him again. He improved nicely from the novice ranks to win the Morgiana but this is another step up for him and he probably has most to fear from stablemate Sharjah. He’s in fine form, though, and I think he has improved since his run in Punchestown. 14:20 Vauban

It’s his first outing of the season and because of a lack of other opportunities in January I’m letting him start out here. He will improve a lot for this race, and it will give us an idea of where he is at this time.

15:25 Lecky Watson

Patrick has picked this one. He won a bumper at Punchestown but lost it in the stewards’ room. He had a hard race that day and that’s my little worry and he’s taking on winners on Thursday. It’s a tough ask for a maiden after a tough race last time. 15:25 Special Cadeau