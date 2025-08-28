Thurles to continue to stage meetings after positive meeting with HRI

It was stated in a shock announcement earlier this month that Thurles would "close with immediate effect" on account of the Molonys, who have owned Thurles for decades, effectively stepping aside from the venue, but key talks with HRI - who also own Tipperary Racecourse - have resulted in a short-term solution being found.

A joint statement issued on behalf of Horse Racing Ireland and Thurles Race Company said: "Following a positive meeting this afternoon between Horse Racing Ireland and the Molony family, Thurles Race Company will facilitate the continuation of racing at Thurles racecourse until March 2026, with operational responsibility of the racecourse passing to Horse Racing Ireland.

"Today’s agreement, made possible in conjunction with the Association of Irish Racecourses, the IHRB, and the support of the wider industry, will see Thurles fulfil its 11 fixtures through to March 2026, resuming as scheduled on Thursday, October 9.

"Keeping Thurles operational until March of next year affords all interested parties time to consider a longer-term plan for the racecourse."

The first ever recorded race-meeting at Thurles took place in 1732 and it has been in the hands of the Molony family since the early 1900’s. Riona’s late husband Pierce took over from his father Doctor Paddy Molony in 1974, and together with their family they have worked hard at the business for the last 50 years.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.