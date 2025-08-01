Thurles Racecourse to close with immediate effect

Thurles Racecourse, the only privately owned course in Ireland, is to close with immediate effect.

The news came as a surprise to Kevin Blake who spoke to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, saying: "It definitely is [a surprise]. "Thurles is a big track in Irish racing. It's the only privately owned racecourse in Ireland. They've got fixtures locked in going forwards; there was no indication that this was coming. "It'll cause a major shock to Irish racing and the wider racing world. Owned by the Malony family for, I think, over 100 years, it's a massive shock. "Pierce Malony was Mr Thurles for forever and he passed away about a decade ago and his wife, his daughters have taken it on. It's the most incredibly homely racecourse when you go racing there. You go racing at Thurles and there's no frills, no one would pretend there is, but Thursdays at Thurles, during the winter in particular, would be seen as a real centre of the grassroots of Irish racing. It has a phenomenal ability to take rain and would have been seen as a massive asset for Irish racing in times when the weather wasn't good because they can race there when other places just cannot.

This morning our family has announced our retirement from racing at Thurles Racecourse. Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/cYpYifhcFE pic.twitter.com/GfTvAiC5xB — Thurles Racecourse (@thurlesraces) August 1, 2025

"So, from a very practical, hard-nosed point of view, it will be a massive loss to Irish racing but it will be a huge loss in a wider sense because so many people hold it very fondly. "But you wish the Malony family well. They've made a huge contribution to Irish racing over the course of 100 years, essentially more, and it's a very sad day but you're also very thankful for everything that Thurles has done for racing and for the Malony family and you wish them well in whatever they do but it can't help but be sad as to how this played out; it's such a shock." Riona Malony announced the family's decision on Friday morning, saying: “It has been an honour and a privilege for our family to have run Thurles Racecourse, and I am officially announcing our retirement today. We are very proud of the immense contribution our family has made to racing and we are most grateful to our extended racecourse family, our dedicated staff, generous sponsors, loyal patrons and the wider racing community for all your support. Horse-racing is part of the fabric of our family, and we have been very fortunate to have made so many great friends within the industry over the years. My family and I look forward to going racing with you again, as spectators.” She continued, “Since my beloved husband Pierce passed away in 2015, with the help of our four daughters Patricia, Helen, Ann Marie and Kate and our wonderful staff, we’ve managed to keep the show on the road and I know he would be very proud of us for that. The girls all have their own families, careers and lives to live. Ever increasing industry demands and the cost of doing business has also been a major factor.” Malony confirmed that Thurles will not be taking up its allocated fixtures, adding: “We’re going to enjoy this time together and relax now the decision is made and the news is out before we consider our options.” The first ever recorded race-meeting at Thurles took place in 1732 and it has been in the hands of the Molony family since the early 1900’s. Riona’s late husband Pierce took over from his father Doctor Paddy Molony in 1974, and together with their family they have worked hard at the business for the last 50 years.