Three to follow from Chester as Vintage Clarets catches the eye for Epsom

Our Andrew McLaren picks out three horses from Chester who could be worth keeping on side in the coming weeks.

Clarets shows plenty of Dash After a couple of runs on heavy ground to blow away the cobwebs last month, VINTAGE CLARETS showed much more zip back on a sounder surface in the opener at Chester on Thursday which should tee him up nicely for a shot at ‘The Dash’ at Epsom on Derby weekend. A tad slowly away from stall five, he soon found himself towards the rear with just two horses behind him as they turned for home, never ideal around Chester, before quickening up well once the cutaway appeared to finish a close third, and the two that finished ahead of him were drawn lower (four and two) and ridden much closer to the pace, so I think he deserves extra credit to get as close as he did. In his start-of-season stable tour, Richard Fahey said: “I’d love to aim him at the Dash at Epsom. It’s a race I’ve never won”, and he has some unfinished business there having been one of the unlucky few to suffer from the faulty stalls last year.

Don’t give up on Arrest Being beat in a pair of Group 3 races might seem an underwhelming start to the season for a horse who was sent off favourite for the Derby and St Leger last year but I’ve seen enough from ARREST to think there’s still a big day or two in this strapping son of Frankel given the right circumstances. A lot of the Gosden horses were needing the run when he made his reappearance and a second to Point Lonsdale at Chester was a significant step up from Newbury. He made a sweeping move around the outside as they entered the home straight where he was forced three-wide under Kieran Shoemark and that big effort seemed to take its toll in the straight, where he also looked a bit uneasy on the sound surface. He is completely unexposed as a stayer but seems sure to relish a proper stamina test so he’ll be of interest when tackling trips of two miles and further with some cut in the ground.

Arrest is worth sticking with