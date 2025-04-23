Three maidens with the Timeform 'Large P' open to major improvement

Timeform identify three maidens that shaped well in defeat on debut and were awarded the 'Large P' to show they're open to significant improvement.

Antrim (Timeform rating 74P) Fifth, 1¼m novice, Yarmouth, Saturday 5 April Antrim has an eye-catching pedigree being by Dubawi and out of a close relation to the top-class dual Arc winner Enable, but he was too green to do himself justice on debut at Yarmouth. Antrim was sent off the 5/4 favourite, despite being up against a previous winner for the powerful Godolphin operation in Alpine Trail, but he was soon on the back foot after breaking slowly. Antrim also showed his inexperience during the race as he had to be niggled entering the straight with more than half a mile still to run. He never threatened to get on terms in a race run at a steady gallop that was dictated by the winner Alpine Trail, but he kept on gradually and could be a different proposition with this experience to call on. His pedigree certainly offers plenty of hope and he's in top hands. John & Thady Gosden.

Etawa (82P) Third, 1¼m maiden, Leopardstown, Wednesday 9 April Subsequent Group 1 winners Tarnawa and Above The Curve have won this fillies maiden in recent years and the latest winner, Catalina Delcarpio, also looks like a smart prospect after quickening clear in the manner of one set to go on to better things. She wasn't the only filly in the line-up awarded the Timeform 'Large P', though, as third-placed Etawa also shaped well on debut despite clearly being held back by inexperience. Etawa was last of the seven runners entering the straight and raced awkwardly when first asked to quicken, carrying her head high and wandering around. However, the penny seemed to drop for Etawa inside the final furlong and she ran on strongly to close on the runner-up. She's from a family the trainer knows well - her winning dam is a half-sister to the smart Eziyra who was placed in a Hong Kong Vase for the yard- and she should build on this promising introduction. Dermot Weld.

True Friend (61P) Fourth, 1m fillies' maiden, Gowran Park, Wednesday 16 April True Friend, a close relation to several winners including the multiple Group 2 winner Armory, attracted support on debut at Gowran Park and shaped better than the bare result would suggest in fourth. She may have been beaten ten lengths, but the six-length winner, the 25/1 shot Gotomylovely, ploughed a lone furrow up the far rail and may have been at an advantage. True Friend was only four lengths behind the one who fared best of those who raced towards the stand side, Harana, and probably would have finished closer had she raced handier in a steadily-run event. True Friend had to pick her way through but put in some good late work and looks likely to take a big step forward. Donnacha O'Brien.