Three horses who will relish testing conditions at Haydock on Saturday

We pick out three horses who will be well suited by testing conditions at Haydock on Saturday.

NELLIE LEYLAX – 13:15 Haydock

NELLIE LEYLAX not only goes well in testing conditions, but he can also boast a good record at this course, too, so he has to be of interest in the first race on Saturday. All of his four wins so far have come on ground that Timeform described as soft or heavy, and he improved a chunk when making a winning return at this course over a similar trip last month. That was his first start since being gelded and he found plenty in the closing stages over the furthest distance he has run over so far. Admittedly, he got an uncontested lead on that occasion, which he is unlikely to get here, but he has clearly returned in excellent heart, will have conditions in his favour, and is unexposed at this sort of trip.

VADREAM – 13:50 Haydock

This year’s Temple Stakes looks particularly open according to the betting and ground conditions will give VADREAM an advantage. She is a smart mare who has shown all of her best form in soft or heavy ground, proving better than ever when winning a Listed event at Doncaster by four and a half lengths and the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket by half a length from Live In The Dream last season. Vadream came on a bundle for her reappearance run when a head second to Seven Questions in this year’s edition of the Palace House three weeks ago, where she was only headed close home, and she must have every chance of reversing that form now returned to slower ground. Live In The Dream has won on heavy before, but he is all speed, as he showed when winning a fast-ground Nunthorpe last year, and if there is a time to catch him, it may be on his return in these conditions. Vadream arrives in form, should be at peak fitness after two outings, and seems sure to launch a bold bid in her favoured ground.

ZIMMERMAN – 15:30 Haydock

ZIMMERMAN’s last win came over this course and distance in ground Timeform described as heavy and he may have been aimed at this valuable handicap by his shrewd yard. He travelled supremely well when scoring here last season, overcoming some trouble in running to beat a progressive three-year-old in the reopposing Cinnodin (now 6lb better off with that rival, too) with a bit in hand, and he went on to run creditably in handicaps at Chester and York on his next two starts. Zimmerman left the impression he would come on a bundle for his reappearance at Ripon last month, pushed along on the home turn and just looking rusty on the whole. He did plug on all the way to the line, though, and that run seems sure to have blown away the cobwebs. The handicapper hasn’t dropped him, but he is still just 2lb above his last winning mark, and he may offer some value at a track and in conditions he clearly goes well at.