It was a testing spring, but conditions were on the fast side at Epsom on Friday and the following horses will relish them.

Regal Reality – 12:50 Epsom

Regal Reality is now an eight-year-old, and probably hasn’t quite won as many times as a horse with his talent should have, but he is still capable of smart form and that should be good enough in what doesn’t look an overly strong renewal of the Diomed Stakes. It is his record on fast ground which makes him of further interest, with three of his five career wins coming on ground that Timeform described as good to firm. Admittedly, he was below form on his recent reappearance at Newmarket, but that was in a stronger race than this in soft ground at Newmarket. Regal Reality didn’t appear to like underfoot conditions on that occasion, while he also left the impression he would take a big step forward fitness-wise. The drop back in trip shouldn’t be a problem and, a winner at Goodwood earlier in his career, the undulations of Epsom hopefully won’t pose a problem.

Mountain Peak – 15:20 Epsom

The Dash is one of the most furiously-ridden sprint handicaps in the calendar and mixed with fast ground the natural speedsters will surely come to the fore. There are plenty in with a shout, but Mountain Peak may be underestimated at his current odds given his record under such conditions. He finished runner-up in this race 12 months ago (good ground) from a 3 lb lower mark, appearing to have the race in the bag only to be caught close home. The angle with him is that all of his wins on turf have come on ground that Timeform described as firm or good to firm, so he is clearly at home on a rattling quick surface. Mountain Peak failed to beat a rival home on his reappearance at York, but he was a big price that day, and he faded as though badly in need of the run. Given his performance in this race last year, it is likely that this has been one of his main early-season targets and, having been handed a fair draw in stall 13, expect him to be ridden positively and last out much longer this time.

Scampi – 16:30 Epsom