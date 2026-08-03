The Yorkshire Oaks at York racecourse is on the agenda for Kalpana

Kalpana arguably produced a career best when reversing the form of the 2025 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Calandagan at Ascot last month and may now seek further Group 1 honours on the Knavesmire.

Trainer Andrew Balding gave an update on the star filly when speaking to Sky Sports Racing following Blue Bolt's own Group 1 success in the Prix Rothschild on Sunday.

"She's good, she just had a quiet week," Balding said of Kalpana.

"She obviously had a pretty tough race eight days ago.

"We're just assessing the situation at the moment.

"She's in the Yorkshire Oaks and there certainly wouldn't be anything before that but that might be on the agenda."

Estrange is the ante-post favourite at 2/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet who then bet 3/1 Kalpana and Minnie Hauk, 5/1 Johanna Walsh, 11/2 Sunly, 6/1 Diamond Necklace, 12s bar.