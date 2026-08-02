Blue Bolt denies Precise in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Blue Bolt finished two lengths to the good in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket but Precise pushed her much closer this time.

Moon Target, fourth behind Precise on her seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot, took the field along and led by two lengths at halfway, from Precise, as she took the field along towards the centre of the track.

Colin Keane had Blue Bolt in midfield on the wing, towards the inside, while Evolutionist was on Precise's girths on the other side of the track.

Luke Morris kicked from the front and it took a few strides for the pack to respond and the three-year-old Precise was the first to close the leader down with Blue Bolt under strong pressure.

She did respond, however, and as the camera angle changed as they approached the line, Blue Bolt was clearly in front, confirming her superiority over her year younger rival.

Moon Target held on for third with Evolutionist fourth.

The winning distances were half-a-length and a length and three quarters.