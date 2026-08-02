Blue Bolt denies Precise in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Blue Bolt (4/5) favourite was a game winner of the Group 1 Prix Rothschild - Fonds Europeen de l'Elevage - World Pool By PMU at Deauville.
Blue Bolt finished two lengths to the good in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket but Precise pushed her much closer this time.
Moon Target, fourth behind Precise on her seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot, took the field along and led by two lengths at halfway, from Precise, as she took the field along towards the centre of the track.
Colin Keane had Blue Bolt in midfield on the wing, towards the inside, while Evolutionist was on Precise's girths on the other side of the track.
Luke Morris kicked from the front and it took a few strides for the pack to respond and the three-year-old Precise was the first to close the leader down with Blue Bolt under strong pressure.
She did respond, however, and as the camera angle changed as they approached the line, Blue Bolt was clearly in front, confirming her superiority over her year younger rival.
Moon Target held on for third with Evolutionist fourth.
The winning distances were half-a-length and a length and three quarters.
Blue Bolt is now four from four for the season and her trainer, Andrew Balding, hopes there's more to come from the Juddmonte Farms-owned filly.
"Colin gave her a great ride," he told Sky Sports Racing.
"It wasn't a very comfortable watch, I thought we were beat the last sort of furlong but he's judged it to perfection; fantastic.
"She's got great physical strength for a filly, that's her biggest quality, and she's got great desire as well.
"Thank you to the team at home. Alfie Redman rides her every day, she's not easy and likes to take control of things, but he's really mastered her this last six months and done a great job with her.
"She likes to get on with it, she's a powerful traveller and she knows her strengths. It's harnessing that in the right direction and Colin has done a fabulous job as well.
"She's effective on any ground which is a big help. We always thought the Matron at Leopardstown was her race this year and we won't lose sight of that for anything prior to that and, afterwards, who knows."
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