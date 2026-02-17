The Wallpark absent as Cheltenham Festival handicap entries released

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding had been as short as 4/1 for both races, but will not run at the Cheltenham Festival, though it was better news for fans of The Wallpark's owner JP McManus as Jagwar – winner of last year’s Plate - features among 62 entries for the Ultima, a race Josh Guerrerio mentioned as an option at the Grand National weights lunch.

The National Hunt Chase, one of four handicaps on the opening day of the meeting, has attracted 48 entries, up three on last year, with Newton Tornado the current market leader for Rebecca Curtis.

Newton Tornado also features in the entries for both the Kim Muir (76 entries, up from 69 last year) as well as the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on the Wednesday.

The first handicap of the meeting is the Fred Winter (65 entries, up from just 47 in 2025) which sees Irish runners Saratoga and Manlaga prominent in the betting along with the Faye Bramley-trained home hope Winston Junior.

Ndaawi and Absurde were second and third in last year’s County Hurdle and are among 70 entries, while the Martin Pipe has attracted 82 entries – the same figure as last year.

Meanwhile, Stumptown is on target to defend his Cross Country Chase crown as he leads 23 (down from 31 entries), while the Coral Cup is also down on numbers (85 from 96) though the race is still well oversubscribed considering the max field size of 24 runners.