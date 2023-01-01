The Real Whacker galloped his rivals into the ground to win the Grade Two Paddy Power Novices' Chase (registered as the Dipper Novices' Chase) at Cheltenham.
A course winner over three miles on his previous start, The Real Whacker (10/1) made good use of his stamina over the half mile shorter trip and some classy rivals failed to lay a glove on him.
The highly regarded Monmiral, not helped by a mistake at the top of the hill, came closest to laying down a challenge but Patrick Neville's stable star kept pulling out more and soon re-opened up a commanding advantage.
The Real Whacker wandered around a little on the climb to the line where he still had three and a quarter lengths in hand of Monmiral with the rallying Thunder Rock, who was let down by his jumping, a head back in third.
Sky Bet introduced The Real Whacker into the ante-post betting for the Turners Novices' Chase at 25/1.
Betfair Sportsbook go the same price for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and are 33/1 for the Turners at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Sam Twiston-Davies, who was completing a double on the card, told Racing TV: "Gavin Sheehan rode him last time and said he's incredibly straightforward, jumps well, jump out, go a gallop and make it a bit of a test.
"I set some fractions which I thought were strong but at the same time he was quite happy all the way round. He kept jumping and kept picking up and thankfully got home. Incredibly accurate (jumping) I think is the key and he got into a good rhythm and when I've asked him to be aggressive off the last bend he was very straightforward.
"Winged the last two and he wanted to go out on another circuit which I guess is not a bad trait. From my point of view it was quite straightforward, just to do as I was told and thankfully it has gone well."
Neville is targeting the Festival, but will give his charge multiple options.
The trainer said: “He is a big frame and a bit babyish. We will mind him. We dropped him back (in trip), the idea being to put them under pressure, as he jumps so well.
“He will come back here for the Festival. He’ll be entered in a couple – he might even go for the Gold Cup!
“I’ve minded him as I know he is a good one. If he was in a bigger yard he would have got lost. It is brilliant.
“Looking at Monmiral, you had to respect him as he is a Grade One winner, but this horse is progressing and is on the up. Hopefully he will be a Grade One winner soon.
“He got into a lovely rhythm. Gavin Sheehan rode him the last day and filled him with confidence. Gavin wasn’t available today, which was disappointing, as he is at Catterick.
“I’ve been looking at Sam since a young lad riding around here and he has ridden loads of winners and he knows it like the back of his hand. He was a great sub but between the two of them they are top-class men but it helps when they have a nice horse underneath them.”
Nicholls retains plenty of faith in Monmiral despite his defeat.
He said: “He’s still a bit babyish. I don’t think he did a lot wrong, but he needs to grow up a bit and he’ll be all right in time. Clan (Des Obeaux) was a bit like that when he was that age. It took him until six to get to that next level.
“It is bit like Bravemansgame as everyone knocked his form as a five-year-old and look at him now. Monmiral will be the same, he just needs time.”
