A review of the rest of the action from the New Year's Day meeting at Cheltenham where Midnight River landed the feature handicap.

Midnight River (6/1) landed the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase, the feature handicap on the Cheltenham card, from Stolen Silver, Nassalam and Il Ridoto. Once again the form of November's Paddy Power Gold Cup proved key but this time Midnight River came out on top - appreciating the slower ground - having finished third to Ga Law and French Dynamite, to provide Dan and Harry Skelton with another big pot. Midnight River had to be game to see off successive challenges after hitting the front but kept producing for his jockey. The well backed Shakem Up'Arry was there with every chance and seemingly travelling well but a slight mistake two out put paid to his chances. Il Ridoto then made ground on the outside but his run flattened out, just as it had in November, and it was left to the gallant Stolen Silver, who had been front rank throughout, to have one last crack at the leader but Midnight River kept galloping to win by two and a quarter lengths.

The winning rider said: "Brilliant. Means a lot to me that horse. You shouldn't have favourites but he's definitely up there on my list. We had him from day one as a three-year-old, broken him in, brought him the whole way through his career. "It hasn't been plain sailing as everyone's seen, he's had a couple of falls, but he's learning his trade well, real good stayer, much better on that ground today - felt like I was doing a canter the whole way - and I was just keen then, once I hit that rising ground, to get him rolling as he does stay well. "The owners have been patient. Dan has done a great job with his career, just nursed him in the right direction and he's a horse, I'd say, with a lot of progression in him. "Bit sharp on the other course (for Midnight River). "People say you got so far back with him but you have to ride your own race. The last day on the Paddy Power I couldn't go any quicker. If you want to force them for the first mile, grand, force them but you won't finish. You've got to let them just warm to it and get rolling." It was a welcome winner for brother Dan who said: "We can't grumble with the Christmas we've had, we've had seven winners over the Christmas period, but there's a lot of them that have underperformed; ours are just not at their best and there's no point pretending they're not. "To be fair to all the owners, they have all understood and bared with us. It's not a bug. It was the cold snap, there was a morning at home when it went from -8 to +10 or 12 in the afternoon and the horses didn't know if they should be shivering or sweating and didn't cope very well with that. That depresses the herd and the individual. It doesn't mean that they are super sick but a few of them are just not at their best. "I wouldn't say every horse is better suited by the New Course but there's definitely more than 50% that prefer the New Course. There's just that bit more time and space. The Old Course is a real tight track and in the Paddy Power it was decent ground but on that ground he would have learnt more than he ever did in his life, he was thrown in at the deep end that day. They have to go in these races to learn how to win them sometimes. It's a big ask to go from small runner fields to go and pop up in your first big handicap and expect it all to happen. "The Plate more than the Ultima but I will give him an entry in the Ultima just in case. See how he comes out of the race. Could come back here on Trials' Day. He's having his flu vaccination tomorrow night so it will depend how he comes out of that. "I want to be a little cautious with him, perhaps, and make him into a three miler next year, he could be a Ladbrokes Trophy horse." Weveallbeen dreaming

Weveallbeencaught toughs it out from the front at Cheltenham



Weveallbeencaught paid a compliment to Hermes Allen when making most in the Ballymore Maiden Hurdle. Weveallbeencaught had to be game as he was pushed all the way to the line by 66/1 chance Rock My Way, winning by a length and a quarter, with another 23 lengths back to Militaire in third. Sam Twiston-Davies jumped his charge off in a share of the lead and there he stayed throughout the two and a half mile contest to gain a first win over hurdles. The 5/4 favourite was a little easy to back despite having finished third on his hurdling debut in a Grade Two won by Saturday's impressive Challow Novices' Hurdle winner but duly made the most of the drop in grade. The winning jockey told Racing TV: "To pull as far clear of the third is a fair effort. "He's an intelligent horse, he's kind of waiting on one and there's a lot to take in, especially very early days, so he was almost waiting on one but once he did get half upsides he actually did fight on really well. "He's lovely, a very straightforward ride, jumps well and we can see him obviously going up to three now and hopefully that will bring out more improvement again and long-term the dream is obviously jumping fences and big ones. "It's pretty dead (ground), soft, good to soft combination, what it is is just quite dead, holding kind of stuff but very fair and consistent." The going was changed after the race to soft, good to soft in places. Sky Bet make Weveallbeencaught 33/1 (from 66s) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March.

The winning trainer said: “That was superb. He just does enough which is great. That trip is short enough for him but he pulls out what he has to. I think so (that he was going to hold the runner-up over the last) as his ears were pricked halfway up it. He is idle. “That is the boring things us trainers say but he is one for the future. He is a chaser, look at the size of him. Don’t let him tread on you! You only have to see the way he jumps and he is a big powerful animal. Surely hurdles aren’t really the things he is made for as he has won a point-to-point. It is very exciting. “It was (a warm enough race he ran in first time) but again it is finding the right races for him. With a horse like this you need softer ground and trying to find it has been difficult.” Looking ahead to future targets Twiston-Davies insisted that he would be working back from the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at The Cheltenham Festival on March 14th. He added: “There is the race at Doncaster (River Don) and the Prestige at Haydock Park. He doesn’t have to have three (miles) but he will be better over three we think. “I would think so (that he would come back for The Cheltenham Festival). I’m sure it would be the three mile race as we don’t want to take on Hermes Allen. We are not stupid." Your Daly winner!

Rapper and Richard Patrick on their way to New Year's Day success at Cheltenham