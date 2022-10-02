The Platinum Queen (9/4 favourite) became the first juvenile to win the Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines since Sigy in 1978.

The Platinum Queen has been ambitiously campaigned by trainer Richard Fahey and owners Middleham Park Racing. The Cotai Glory filly started her season on the first day of June and headed to Royal Ascot just a fortnight later with a win under her belt. Things didn't work out in Berkshire but The Platinum Queen got back on the winning trail at York before breaking the juvenile course record at Goodwood. She was then asked to tackle older horses in the Nunthorpe, beating all bar Highfield Princess in the Group One, before turning out again quickly at Doncaster where she was caught close home by Trillium. Asked to go to the well again, The Platinum Queen was crucially given a low draw in 7 at ParisLongchamp and she took full advantage under Hollie Doyle who had suffered an agonising defeat aboard Nashwa in the preceding race. The Platinum Queen did not blast straight into the lead but was in front after two furlongs and there she stayed although she was pushed all the way to the line by another filly trained in Yorkshire, Karl Burke's White Lavender. Coeur De Pierre was best of the home team in third with another runner from the White Rose county in fourth, Adrian Nicholls' Mo Celita.

A delighted Doyle said: "Half a furlong out she idled but she stuck her neck out again. Her biggest asset is her speed. "All credit to Mr Fahey, he's an exceptional trainer of these types of horses. When we had that rain and it was heavy ground, it was a concern." “It’s brilliant and great for the owners, who have horses all over the country at home," she continued. “She’s a very quick filly and to win a Group One on Arc day is brilliant. It’s actually my first winner at Longchamp, so it’s great to get that. “Obviously I just got caught on Nashwa in the race before. Those are the ups and downs, I suppose.” Tom Palin of Middleham Park Racing said: “It was never in doubt really, it was brilliant. “I thought it was a pretty dominant performance really. Hollie said she idled a little bit in the last 100 yards, but she did it well. “It was a ‘win and you’re in’ for the Breeders’ Cup and being a tight northerner, that’s great as it means we don’t need to pay the entry fee! “I think the next 24 hours could be a bit ropey with all the celebrating, but as long as the filly comes out of it all right, then I think we’ll look forward to going to America with her.”