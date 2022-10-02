“The Breeders’ Cup (for which he qualified by winning) would not be my favoured option.”

“Let’s see how he is, but I might take him to the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. If he ran again it could be there.

“He failed to settle in his first race but he is a good-looking, well-bred horse.” said Fabre.

Betfair Sportsbook introduced the winner at 12/1 in their betting for the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster later in the season.

Johnny Murtagh's Shartash failed to pick up under Ben Coen and was well beaten, with Breizh Sky staying on for a never-nearer third.

It looked like Gamestop might hold on for Maxime Guyon late in the race but Belbek swooped where it mattered under Mickael Barzalona.

The 16/1 chance was beaten six lengths by Blackbeard in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly in July but he improved for going up in trip on testing ground at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Belbek opened up Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day with a victory for Andre Fabre in the Group 1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Blue Rose Cen dominated the Group 1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac with a decisive victory under Aurelien Lemaitre for Christopher Head.

The daughter of Churchill extended her unbeaten record on soft ground to four from four with an authoritative display, as she travelled with zest in behind the leaders.

Once asked for her effort at the cutaway there was only one horse in it and she burst clear of the pack headed by runner-up Gan Teorainn, trained by Jim Bolger.

Aidan O'Brien, who saddle Victoria Road to beat Blue Rose Cen at Deauville, had the third home with Never Ending Story.

“Obviously it’s very important to win a race on a day like this, especially because I wanted to prove to everyone that our yard is capable of winning these kind of races,” said Head.

“I have been training since 2018 and at the beginning of this year I received some very good horses, so it’s great that they can now shine on the greatest level.

“This filly won a Group Three here over the same trip and the same ground. This was obviously a step up in class, but everything was going the right way and hopefully she has a great career ahead of her.”

On future plans, he added: “She is invited to the Breeders’ Cup and there are a few options in France.

“We have seen she is very likely to stay a mile and a quarter, but I want to discuss with the owner before making any plans.”

Jim Bolger said of the runner-up: “One way or another, she’s going to be a next year filly.

“Today they didn’t go very fast and only raced for the final furlong and a half. Next year we will probably start her at a mile and a quarter and she should get a mile and a half.”

O’Brien said of Never Ending Story: “She ran very well. Ryan thought she was definitely going to be second but she came third, so she might be a little bit weak and will improve through the winter.

“She could run in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies Turf Mile, but we’ll have to see how she comes out of it.”