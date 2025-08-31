The most prolific winners on the Flat in 2025

Tony McFadden highlights the most prolific winners on the Flat this year.

Wimbledon Hawkeye's extremely lucrative success in the Nashville Derby - which netted connections more than $1 million - wasn't the only victory on Saturday which highlighted trainer James Owen's skill. Just a few hours earlier High Court Judge had landed a Lingfield handicap which may have been worth just shy of £4,000 to the winner but, significantly, was his seventh success on the Flat in 2025 (replay below).

That tally equalled the benchmark set by the rapidly improving Crowd Quake who had added to his tally for Stuart Williams in a Racing League Handicap at Southwell on Thursday. Crowd Quake's rise has been relatively smooth sailing, with seven wins and two seconds from his last nine starts resulting in his Timeform rating rising by a remarkable 42lb - a full three stone. In contrast, it looked as if High Court Judge's progress had stalled after he'd won six of his first seven starts of 2025. However, a two-and-a-half-month break prior to Saturday's run at Lingfield evidently had its desired effect as a freshened up High Court Judge proved better than ever to get up close home. It's also worth noting High Court Judge has won over hurdles this season, contributing to a flying start for Owen who is making the early running in the jumps trainers' championship.

Owen is clearly adept at getting horses to run up sequences as he trains Destinado whose eight wins on the Flat last year was unmatched in 2024. Overnight Oats is another who has been a credit to connections and has eight wins split equally across the last two campaigns. Jennie Candlish is another trainer who has advertised her ability to keep horses progressing. This year has already been comfortably her best yet in terms of winners, with her tally of 32 more than double her previous best of 14 that was registered last year. Frankies Dream has been a big contributor that tally having won on six occasions. He's one of only seven horses to have won so often on the Flat this year. Candlish is also responsible for a couple of horses who have won five times in the shape of Alzahir and Rosenpur.

Most Flat wins in Britain in 2025 Crowd Quake (7)

High Court Judge (7)

Ash Wednesday (6)

Frankies Dream (6)

Jesse Luc (6)

Luna A Inbhir Nis (6)

Oriental Prince (6)