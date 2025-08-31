Ryan Moore has been riding for two months with a fractured femur and now faces an extended period out of action – probably until the end of the season, although you never quite know with jockeys. When it comes to recovery-rates, these people are not normal.

We wish Moore well, but what might this mean for Ballydoyle and their riding plans over the next few months?

No man has ridden more Aidan O’Brien-trained horses in Ireland this year than Wayne Lordan (119). In fact, he’s creeping towards Joseph O’Brien's career total of 1,345 Ballydoyle rides on home soil and while he’ll never likely get up to the 3,303 times Seamie Heffernan sat on one of Aidan's in an Irish race, the Derby-winning Lordan is naturally expected to step into the number one shoes in Moore’s absence this autumn.

However, in terms of the biggest days in Britain, France and elsewhere later this year you'd imagine a 'best available' policy might need to be employed.

Colin Keane is making regular trips to England and could obviously come into the mix whenever there is no Juddmonte representative, of course, while Sean Levey (four), William Buick and Dylan Browne McMonagle (three apiece) have also had the odd outing for Ballydoyle this season.

As has Richard Kingscote (one mount), who is no longer an option having gone to Hong Kong, but there is another rider who has represented O’Brien in the UK this year and that is Christophe Soumillon.