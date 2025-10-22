The latest on Kalpana and Field Of Gold following British Champions Day

There were mixed fortunes for the Juddmonte big guns at Ascot on Champions Day, the Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana going back-to-back in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and John and Thady Gosden's colt Field Of Gold finishing only fifth as the 13/8 favourite in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Barry Mahon, representing the owners, would like to see the pair race on next term and feels a final decision on that matter will be made imminently.

He said on Sky Sports Racing: "The owners have talked to Andrew and they've talked to John and Thady about Field Of Gold and they've gone away now to have a think about it. They'll come back to us hopefully later this week with an answer of what they want to do. It's very much up in the air and we'll have to sit and wait and see what they come up with."

It had been a frustrating campaign for Kalpana prior to Saturday's return to winning ways, having filled the runner-up spot in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, the King George at Ascot and the September Stakes at Kempton prior to a slightly unfortunate effort when seventh to Daryz from stall 10 in the Arc d Triopmphe.

Mahon was pleased to see the four-year-old gain just reward for her consistency, saying: "It was a great day's racing, great crowds, Ascot put in a great spectacle and the atmosphere was wonderful. Kalpana has been a star all year.

"Obviously, she hadn't got her head in front but to do it on Saturday was special. To win a second QIPCO Champions Fillies & Mares, and it was relatively straightforward to be fair. She jumped out, got a good position and quickened clear at the two-pole.

"She just seems to love it around Ascot, her three career-best efforts - the Champion Filly & Mare last year and this year, and the King George, were there. She's a special filly and it was an exciting day.

"She's run into some great horses, Aidan O'Brien's filly that beat her in the Pretty Polly (Whirl) showed she was a very talented filly and Calandagan has franked the King George form. Even Marco Botti's horse (Giavelletto) in Kempton, he's a very good horse - he's a Group 1 winner in Hong Kong.

"So she's run into some tough opposition and to come back 13 days after running the Arc is not an easy thing to do. To put up the performance she did shows she's a special filly."