The latest on Kalpana and Field Of Gold following British Champions Day

Connections of Kalpana and Field Of Gold have yet to make a firm call over whether either (or both) horses stay in training next season.
There were mixed fortunes for the Juddmonte big guns at Ascot on Champions Day, the Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana going back-to-back in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and John and Thady Gosden's colt Field Of Gold finishing only fifth as the 13/8 favourite in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
Barry Mahon, representing the owners, would like to see the pair race on next term and feels a final decision on that matter will be made imminently.
He said on Sky Sports Racing: "The owners have talked to Andrew and they've talked to John and Thady about Field Of Gold and they've gone away now to have a think about it. They'll come back to us hopefully later this week with an answer of what they want to do. It's very much up in the air and we'll have to sit and wait and see what they come up with."
It had been a frustrating campaign for Kalpana prior to Saturday's return to winning ways, having filled the runner-up spot in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, the King George at Ascot and the September Stakes at Kempton prior to a slightly unfortunate effort when seventh to Daryz from stall 10 in the Arc d Triopmphe.
Mahon was pleased to see the four-year-old gain just reward for her consistency, saying: "It was a great day's racing, great crowds, Ascot put in a great spectacle and the atmosphere was wonderful. Kalpana has been a star all year.
"Obviously, she hadn't got her head in front but to do it on Saturday was special. To win a second QIPCO Champions Fillies & Mares, and it was relatively straightforward to be fair. She jumped out, got a good position and quickened clear at the two-pole.
"She just seems to love it around Ascot, her three career-best efforts - the Champion Filly & Mare last year and this year, and the King George, were there. She's a special filly and it was an exciting day.
"She's run into some great horses, Aidan O'Brien's filly that beat her in the Pretty Polly (Whirl) showed she was a very talented filly and Calandagan has franked the King George form. Even Marco Botti's horse (Giavelletto) in Kempton, he's a very good horse - he's a Group 1 winner in Hong Kong.
"So she's run into some tough opposition and to come back 13 days after running the Arc is not an easy thing to do. To put up the performance she did shows she's a special filly."
'All of his ability is there'
Field Of Gold may not have brought his early-season peak form to the table last weekend but there was still satisfaction within the camp and Mahon expects to see an even better model in 2026 if the son of Kingman is kept in training.
"I thought he ran a great race on Saturday," said Mahon. "Colin (Keane, jockey) was very, very happy with him. He said he felt as good as he ever did. I think just a little bit of lack of fitness and a wide draw cost us on the day. But he's still run a good race and he's not beaten far and he's finished in front of a lot of very good Group One horses.
"So we feel that all of his ability is there. And if the owners wanted to proceed, it would be great.
"He travelled into it well, even the sectionals showed his sixth furlong was the fastest of the race and Colin said he felt like at the two-pole he had everything covered and he just got a little tired at the one.
"He said he gave a heave at the one (furlong marker) and got a little tired and stayed on then towards the line. So, in fairness, after Goodwood he had maybe three weeks not being ridden and then he had another two weeks gentle introduction back into exercise.
"So all told he'd had a five-week interrupted preparation, which is not ideal when you're getting ready for a major Group One race and given the brilliance we saw from him in defeat at Newmarket and then when winning at the Curragh, and then the interrupted campaign he's had, you must be quite hopeful.
"It'd be lovely (if the colt remains in training). And look, he's a big horse. I think even what surprised me on Saturday was how strong he'd gotten from Goodwood to Ascot. And I think that bodes well, that you know he could strengthen further from three to four.
"So if that were to be the case, there'd be natural improvement there. So it would be exciting if the owners decided that. But either way, he's high-class colt, he showed that all year. He's a Classic winner; he's a Royal Ascot winner; and we've just been a little unfortunate that a small injury in Goodwood has interrupted the rest of our three-year-old campaign."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.