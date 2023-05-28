The Aidan O'Brien-trained Luxembourg held off the challenge of Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge to win the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.
The pair came clear of the rest of the field in the 10-furlong contest inside the final furlong and a half, O'Brien's four-year-old - who was leaving a poor comeback run well behind - showing a tremendous attitude under Ryan Moore, ultimately scoring by half a length at odds of 11/4.
Moore, who enjoyed a fantastic four-timer on the day, had dictated the early gallop in the race, taking up the running from the outset with Piz Badile settling on his shoulder in second place.
Vadeni, the disappointing 11/8 favourite, was held up at the back of the six-runner field but never picked up when asked for his effort and although Richard Kingscote's mount Bay Bridge was briefly stuck in a pocket behind the early leaders with a couple of furlongs to travel, he couldn't quite get upsides the leader having had plenty of time to go by if good enough.
Sky Bet cut Luxembourg to 3/1 from 8/1 for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next month while also making him 4/1 from 12s for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and 16/1 from 40/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
The victory was O’Brien’s 10th in this particular Group 1 – and also the 400th Group 1/Grade 1 winner (including 22 over jumps) of his career.
O'Brien said: “That’s hard work from so many people and the lads put so much in day in day out. We are just a small part of a big team and I’m delighted for everybody.
“That was a masterclass from Ryan. He’s confident, mature, dedicated, passionate and he’s very strong. He has everything and is a great fellow to work with.
“He was happy to make the running and happy to take a lead. The horse gets a mile and a quarter very strong.
“The last day was his first day and we were happy to sit in. When a horse is happy to make the running they are very independent and you are not at the mercy of anybody. Ryan guided him through all the fractions.
“He went to the (Irish) Champion Stakes after a terrible preparation. He then went to the Arc on bad ground after that hard preparation and it was always possible that he would be as good.
“The lads had the patience to leave him alone and he’s a very serious horse. He’s not for kids, he’s a hardy customer. He’s tough and has loads of class."
O'Brien added: “The plan was to start off here the last day, come here for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, then go to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.
“Then if that went well, on to the King George then he would have a little break after that and come back for the Irish Champion then have a look at the Arc.
“They were all the races that were mapped out for him and things change from race to race, but I think if everyone is happy still and he seems well, then they are the targets and plans that he will stay on, so I’m delighted with him."
