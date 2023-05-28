The Aidan O'Brien-trained Luxembourg held off the challenge of Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge to win the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

The pair came clear of the rest of the field in the 10-furlong contest inside the final furlong and a half, O'Brien's four-year-old - who was leaving a poor comeback run well behind - showing a tremendous attitude under Ryan Moore, ultimately scoring by half a length at odds of 11/4. Moore, who enjoyed a fantastic four-timer on the day, had dictated the early gallop in the race, taking up the running from the outset with Piz Badile settling on his shoulder in second place. Vadeni, the disappointing 11/8 favourite, was held up at the back of the six-runner field but never picked up when asked for his effort and although Richard Kingscote's mount Bay Bridge was briefly stuck in a pocket behind the early leaders with a couple of furlongs to travel, he couldn't quite get upsides the leader having had plenty of time to go by if good enough.

Sky Bet cut Luxembourg to 3/1 from 8/1 for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next month while also making him 4/1 from 12s for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and 16/1 from 40/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. The victory was O’Brien’s 10th in this particular Group 1 – and also the 400th Group 1/Grade 1 winner (including 22 over jumps) of his career. O'Brien said: “That’s hard work from so many people and the lads put so much in day in day out. We are just a small part of a big team and I’m delighted for everybody.

Luxembourg on his way to victory under Ryan Moore