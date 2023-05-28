Aidan O’Brien’s Matrika looks to be Royal Ascot-bound following an ultra-professional display on debut at the Curragh.

Sent off at 6/1 for the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden, the daughter of No Nay Never was always travelling powerfully in the hands of Ryan Moore and ran out a taking three-quarters of a length winner, with Grand Job (second) and Mysteries (third) keeping on to fill the podium spots. The winner will now get the chance to replicate her half-brother The Wow Signal, who was a scorer at the Royal meeting, as she was handed a quote of 6/1 for the Albany Stakes by Betfair and Paddy Power. “She’s so lazy at home that she’s been wearing blinkers the last few weeks in work,” said O’Brien. “We had them (declared) on, but then took them off at the last minute as we said we couldn’t run her first time in them. Wayne (Lordan) rides her every day and said to leave them off her for her first run. “She’s so lazy at home, that’s why she hasn’t run until now. She’s a well-bred filly and is a sister to The Wow Signal.” He added: “We’ll have a look at something like the Albany with her. We’ll leave them (blinkers) off her for the moment, but she is better with them on!”

Drumroll awarded Gallinule & Moore brings up four-timer Aidan O’Brien’s Drumroll was the beneficiary of a stewards’ inquiry as he claimed the Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes. The son of Deep Impact is a full-brother to Ballydoyle’s former 2000 Guineas hero Saxon Warrior and was upped to 10 furlongs in this Group Three contest having chased home Saturday’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington on his previous start. Ridden by Ryan Moore, he was tracking the pace set by Jim Bolger’s Cork scorer Young Ireland and first past the post Teutates in the early stages, and it was Donnacha O’Brien’s charge and the 4/5 favourite who emerged as the main players as the race entered the business end.

Having found top gear, Drumroll began to wear down his chief rival but was met with still opposition as Teutates refused to lie down in the hands of Gavin Ryan. But the head-on viewing showed that Drumroll was bumped not once but twice in the closing stages and although Teutates prevailed by a short head, the 22/1 outsider of the field was demoted to second following an inquiry, with Drumroll awarded top spot. Drumroll could now find himself on O’Brien’s Irish Derby teamsheet. O’Brien said: “He’s progressing and a mile and a quarter looks a good trip for him. The Irish Derby is a possibility. He’s still a bit of a baby and ran a bit green.” Meanwhile, the younger O’Brien was proud of Teutates efforts and will now look at a Royal Ascot handicap for his Churchill colt. He said: “He’s run a cracker. We always thought he was a stakes horse and works like that at home. To be honest I ran him in this to get him into one of the handicaps in Ascot as he had to go up a few pounds. “As you can see there he can run around a little bit so he’s a hard horse to win with. I thought it would be easier to get him up in the weights by running in a stakes race rather than winning a handicap with him. He’s better on that kind of surface.” It proved a fine afternoon for O’Brien and Moore, who brought up a four-timer when High Chieftess landed the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies Maiden. Having been well held in her first two starts, the daughter of Galileo out of Group One-winning two-year-old Tiggy Wiggy, thrived for the move up to 10 furlongs to break her duck and could now be destined for bigger and better things. “She has just taken a bit of time and you can see why. Her dam was small, but every month she’s grown and grown,” said O’Brien. “She’s a big filly now but still a bit babyish and that is why the blinkers are on her. Who knows what she will progress into.”

Just perfect from Twomey filly in Lanwades Just Beautiful produced a fine performance to hand Paddy Twomey back-to-back victories in the Lanwades Stud Stakes. It was also a third-straight success in the Group Two contest for jockey Billy Lee who had the Moyglare Stud-owned filly in the box seat throughout.

