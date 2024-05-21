Tattersalls Gold Cup: Okeechobeeto face Auguste Rodin

Okeechobee has emerged as a rival to Auguste Rodin at the Curragh on Sunday after being supplemented for the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

A narrow winner of the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown last month, Okeechobee had the option of returning to the Esher venue for the Brigadier Gerard on Thursday evening. However, owners Juddmonte have instead decided to stump up the required €50,000 to add the Harry Charlton-trained colt to this weekend’s Group One contest. “He’s been supplemented for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, so the plan is for him to run in Ireland,” said Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon. “He’s a lightly-raced horse who has won his Group Three and rather than go back to Sandown to a carry a penalty we thought we’d give him a crack at Group One and see just where his limitations lie. We’ll find out a bit more about him on Sunday.”

