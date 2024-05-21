Sporting Life
Okeechobee wins under Ryan Moore
Okeechobee wins under Ryan Moore

Tattersalls Gold Cup: Okeechobeeto face Auguste Rodin

By Ashley Iveson
14:34 · TUE May 21, 2024

Okeechobee has emerged as a rival to Auguste Rodin at the Curragh on Sunday after being supplemented for the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

A narrow winner of the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown last month, Okeechobee had the option of returning to the Esher venue for the Brigadier Gerard on Thursday evening.

However, owners Juddmonte have instead decided to stump up the required €50,000 to add the Harry Charlton-trained colt to this weekend’s Group One contest.

“He’s been supplemented for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, so the plan is for him to run in Ireland,” said Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon. “He’s a lightly-raced horse who has won his Group Three and rather than go back to Sandown to a carry a penalty we thought we’d give him a crack at Group One and see just where his limitations lie. We’ll find out a bit more about him on Sunday.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

Okeechobee’s addition leaves a total of 11 contenders for the 10-furlong contest, with last season’s dual Derby winner and Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup her Auguste Rodin one of three potential runners for Aidan O’Brien along with last year’s winner Luxembourg and Hans Anderson.

Speaking on Sunday, the Ballydoyle handler said: “Auguste Rodin will go for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, that is the plan and we’re very happy with him. He’s doing everything good so far. Hopefully we will run something along with him to make it an even pace.”

Adrian Murray has confirmed Crypto Force and Elegant Man, while John Joseph Murphy looks set to saddle his stable star White Birch, who has made an excellent start to his four-year-old campaign by winning both the Alleged Stakes and the Mooresbridge Stakes over the course and distance this spring.

Joseph O’Brien’s pair of Goldana and Lumiere Rock and Mashhoor from Johnny Murtagh’s yard complete the potential field.

