Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes preview: Straight mile question over Crimson Advocate

The four-year-old has taken a while to find her form since switching to England to join John and Thady Gosden (she won the 2024 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot for American trainer George Weaver) but she was back to her best at the same meeting last month,

On that occasion she was a comfortable length-and-three-quarters winner of the Duke Of Cambridge from the reopposing Cinderella's Dream.

It was a second successive win at a mile for the Wathnan Racing-owned filly and their racing manager Richard Brown reports her to be in good form ahead of the Group One test.

He told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "She’s come out of Ascot well and we’re looking forward to it. I think getting acclimatised here has helped. It’s a completely different training regime to track training to the states compared to being trained over here and it took quite a long time for her to acclimatise but John and Thady have done a fantastic job.

“It’s kind of in my mind that she might actually get further. She settled beautifully at Ascot and her turn of foot was pretty devastating. There’s a strong field on Friday and a stiff mile there but in the back of my mind she might even get further but we’ll have a crack at the Falmouth and see.

“There are bits of concern, the straight track is one of them but we’ll learn more about her over this trip on Friday. She was so impressive going around a bend but she’s only been straight once, in the Queen Mary, ad won it. She’s just been more impressive around a bend and I think being able to tuck in behind, get cover and come with one kick really plays to her strengths because she’s got a big turn of foot. Again we’ll find out a little bit more on Friday."