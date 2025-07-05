Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes: Ascot one-two set for rematch

Crimson Advocate and Cinderella’s Dream, first and second in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, top 12 six-day acceptors for the Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.
The former came out on top by two lengths in that meeting but it’s her Charlie Appleby-trained rival who currently tops the betting.
Aidan O’Brien has there entries to choose from.
January posted a career-best effort when finishing third in the Coronation Stakes last month, Bedtime Story would be returning to a mile having finished runner-up in the Prix de Diane while Exactly finished fourth in the French 1000 but disappointed behind January at Ascot.
Last year’s 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka is on course to represent Roger Varian, German raider Lady Ilze remains in the frame as do Running Lion, Atsila, Chantilly Lace, Elwateen and Pina Sonata.
