Tattersalls Book One live: Godolphin lead the way on day two

The day-one stales topper was a 4.6million Night Of Thunder colt and again they backed their own Darley stallion when going to 1.5million for his colt out of the Listed placed Purple Ribbon who hails from a strong Anthony Oppenheimer family.

They also spent 500,000 on another colt by the stallion, a half-brother to a Grade Two winner in America.

Blandford Bloodstock paid 1.4m for a Frankel colt out of Queen Power, who won the Middleton for Sir Michael Stoute and had a Timeform master rating of 113.

Shadwell Estate were also active in the early exchanges, snaring two successive lots including a 525,000 son of Blue Point who is related to Prix Vermeille winner Pearly Shells.

Racing Manager Angus Gold told Tattersalls: “I'm very happy to get the Blue Point, he looks a proper runner. We tried hard to buy Pearly Shells as a yearling and I failed to convince Sheikh Hamdan! This is a smashing horse and I am a big fan of Blue Point and delighted to get one.

"I think he is the stallion of the week for me. We have Elmonjed with William Haggas, who won the Minster Stakes, and Raqiya, who won a Grade 3 in the US for Owen Burrows. We have had some luck and he is on an upward trajectory."