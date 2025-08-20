Tattersalls Acomb Stakes report and reaction: Gewan wins for Andrew Balding

The Andrew Balding-trained Gewan kept his unblemished record intact when holding off the late challenge of Italy to win the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

Newbury novice winner Gewan was pitched into the York Group 3 on just his second start and, after settling nicely in behind front-running May Angel, the well-supported 11/2 chance took it up a long way from home and stayed on strongly to score by a length and a half from Aidan O'Brien's Italy, who was ridden with more restraint towards the back in the closing stages. The disappointment of the race was Godolphin's 11/10 favourite Distant Storm, who pulled ferociously in third throughout the first half of the race and had precious little to offer as Gewan pressed on two furlongs from the finish. Italy was the horse who went in pursuit of Gewan, closing up on the outside as the furlong-marker came into view but the winner - tipped at 14/1 by Ben Linfoot in The Verdict - was too tough and picked up again close home to win with a little to spare.

Gewan was cut to 8/1 from 20/1 by Paddy Power for the Dewhurst Stakes, at the same time introducing him at 20/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. McDonald said on ITV Racing: "He's very nice, his mind is A1. "He's going to learn a hell of a lot in the next six months through the winter, he's going to be a lovely horse next year. "Probably not my finest idea to go to the front two out on a horse having his second run at York on a busy day like today but he was doing everything so comfortable for me and I just felt at ease on him all the time. "He's had a good look around when he's got there, he might just have been getting a little bit tired, he's a big horse but he's an exciting horse moving forward."