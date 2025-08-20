Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
PJ McDonald and Gewan land the Acomb in good style
Andrew Balding

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes report and reaction: Gewan wins for Andrew Balding

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed August 20, 2025 · 2h ago

The Andrew Balding-trained Gewan kept his unblemished record intact when holding off the late challenge of Italy to win the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

Newbury novice winner Gewan was pitched into the York Group 3 on just his second start and, after settling nicely in behind front-running May Angel, the well-supported 11/2 chance took it up a long way from home and stayed on strongly to score by a length and a half from Aidan O'Brien's Italy, who was ridden with more restraint towards the back in the closing stages.

The disappointment of the race was Godolphin's 11/10 favourite Distant Storm, who pulled ferociously in third throughout the first half of the race and had precious little to offer as Gewan pressed on two furlongs from the finish.

Italy was the horse who went in pursuit of Gewan, closing up on the outside as the furlong-marker came into view but the winner - tipped at 14/1 by Ben Linfoot in The Verdict - was too tough and picked up again close home to win with a little to spare.

Gewan was cut to 8/1 from 20/1 by Paddy Power for the Dewhurst Stakes, at the same time introducing him at 20/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

McDonald said on ITV Racing: "He's very nice, his mind is A1.

"He's going to learn a hell of a lot in the next six months through the winter, he's going to be a lovely horse next year.

"Probably not my finest idea to go to the front two out on a horse having his second run at York on a busy day like today but he was doing everything so comfortable for me and I just felt at ease on him all the time.

"He's had a good look around when he's got there, he might just have been getting a little bit tired, he's a big horse but he's an exciting horse moving forward."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING