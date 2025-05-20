Tatteralls Irish 2,000 Guineas Horse-by-Horse Guide

Backed up wins at Newmarket (July Course) and in the Solario Stakes at Sandown with a fine fourth in a Group 1 at Longchamp on his final start of 2024 and returned with a bang this term when impressively landing the Craven Stakes (by 3½ lengths from Wimbledon Hawkeye) last month. Well-backed but not seen to best effect when a half-length second to Ruling Court in the 2000 Guineas last time - conceding first run and taking a while to pick up out of ‘the Dip’ - which cost his jockey the ride on the horse. Colin Keane takes over here and, with the horse open to further improvement, deserves his position as favourite.

Less regally bred than some of his stablemates, but that didn’t stop him winning his maiden here on debut in October, before a much-improved second (of five) in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket (a neck behind Shadow of Light) only seven days later. Sent off at just 5/1 but ran well below expectations when 9 lengths ninth to Ruling Court in the 2000 Guineas on his reappearance earlier this month. Eased when beaten there and better not out of the question here now back on a slightly slower surface.

Prominent racer who has improved on his juvenile form in cheekpieces this term, following maiden win at Dundalk with success in a minor event at Cork (by 5½ lengths from Rowdy Yeats) in April. Not seen to best effect when 1¾ lengths second to Officer in a listed race over C&D last time, making his effort earlier than ideal, but plenty to find on form with the pick of these.

Good-bodied half-brother to the yard's Time Test who has looked an exciting prospect in three unbeaten starts over seven furlongs, following minor wins at Sandown and Kempton (where he showed an electric turn of foot) with an ultimately ready success in a listed race at Newmarket last time. Didn’t seem totally at home in ‘the Dip’ that day so may be happier away from HQ, and should be capable of even better still now up to a mile (though doesn’t look as if he will stay much further). Big player with more to come now taking on classier opposition who should give him a lead further into the race.

Won his maiden at Cork (by 4½ lengths from Elusive Duke) in 2024 but was unable to make any impact in two races after. Resumed his progress when a half-length second to Henri Matisse in the Leopardstown 2000 Guineas Trial last time, no extra only late on, but hasn't shown enough to suggest he is up to winning this.

Won maiden here, Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown and Beresford Stakes back here before showing an excellent attitude to beat leading Derby hope Delacroix by a nose in last year’s William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes on testing ground. Late non-runner from the French 2000 Guineas earlier this month due to quick ground but connections are confident that he is in good form ahead of this and he’s something of a forgotten horse. Will he be quick enough, though?

Slow-burning son of British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner Hydrangea who didn’t make his debut until August when landing a 15-runner maiden here. Confirmed the promise of his Gladness third on return when winning a listed race over C&D (by 1¾ lengths from Currawood, staying on to lead in the final furlong before idling in front), and looks the type that will go on improving. This race immediately nominated as the next port of call and no surprise to see further progress which would put him in the mix.

First foal of an unraced half-sister to smart 1½m-14.5f winner River of Stars but sharp enough to spring an 80/1 surprise when winning the six-furlong Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot (by nose from Electrolyte) last year. Runner-up in Group 1s on his remaining two starts that year, beaten a neck by Camille Pissarro in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp on his final start, and looked to be carrying a bit of condition when a creditable 1½ lengths second to Jonquil in the Greenham Stakes on reappearance at Newbury last time. Longer trip should suit and capable of a big performance.

Won maiden at Leopardstown and National Stakes here (by ¾ length from Henri Matisse, possibly not a vintage renewal) in 2024, both over seven furlongs, but disappointed when only 7½ lengths seventh to Ruling Court in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last time, weakening under two furlongs out having raced keenly. Should come on plenty for that run but has something to prove now.

Dundalk maiden winner who acted as a pacemaker when well beaten in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp last time. Similar role likely here.

Made a pleasing comeback (without the blinkers he wore at two) when landing minor event at Naas (by two lengths from Acapulco Bay) in March before a creditable head second to Sea Scout in the listed Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time, lugging left but pulling clear of the rest. Needs to take his form up several notches if dropping back in trip for this assignment.

Another extremely well-bred Juddmonte runner (from the family of Goldikova) who shaped as if ready for more than a mile when third to Hotazhell in the Beresford Stakes at the end of last season and duly looked suited by the longer trip when ¾-length second to Swagman in the 10-furlong Classic Trial at Sandown last time. Likely to find things happening too quickly if running here.

Verdict

Aidan O’Brien has 12 wins to his name in the race though his domination has waned – relatively – in recent years, with just three since 2013. Officer is the shortest priced of his runners at the time of writing and he has a profile not dissimilar to that of the yard’s 2023 winner Paddington having won a listed contest last time out.

If he gets the nod from Ryan Moore then it would look significant, especially as this race feels like ‘plan b’ for Expanded (after his poor Newmarket run) and, to some extent, HQ runner-up Field Of Gold who took too long to pick up once navigating ‘the Dip’ there.

Perhaps the most interesting pair are fellow Juddmonte runner COSMIC YEAR and the Jessica Harrington-trained Hotazhell. The last-named was pulled from the French 2000 Guineas at the last minute on account of the quick ground but did nothing wrong last year, however horses without a run have a poor record in terms of winning this race. Cosmic Year, on the other hand, has a run under his belt and has looked to have some star quality; he can give Harry Charlton a first Classic success.