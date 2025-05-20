John Gosden has raised the possibility of changing tactics on Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas

The Newmarket handler admits he would not be adverse to watching the Juddmonte-owned colt make the running in the mile contest, which he is the general 8/11 favourite for.

In both his starts at Newmarket this season Field Of Gold, who Gosden trains in partnership with his son Thady, has been held up off the pace.

However, although benefitting from a searching test in the Craven the son of Kingman failed to reel in Ruling Court off a steady pace when having to settle for second best in the Betfred backed Classic- a scenario the Clarehaven Stables handler is keen to avoid again.

Gosden said: “Field Of Gold has come out of the 2000 Guineas well and the Irish 2000 Guineas is where we are pointing at the moment.

“I think he will be suited by the Curragh and I would hope that is the case.

“I don’t control the pace, but we will have a look at the race as we get closer to it.

“We could go and make the running if we are not happy with the pace.

“That is the alternative, so we could go that way with him if we need to.”