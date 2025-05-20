John Gosden has raised the possibility of changing tactics on Field Of Gold in the Irish 2,000 Guineas

John Gosden has not ruled out the prospect of changing tactics with Field Of Gold in his bid for Classic glory at the Curragh on Saturday in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.
The Newmarket handler admits he would not be adverse to watching the Juddmonte-owned colt make the running in the mile contest, which he is the general 8/11 favourite for.
In both his starts at Newmarket this season Field Of Gold, who Gosden trains in partnership with his son Thady, has been held up off the pace.
However, although benefitting from a searching test in the Craven the son of Kingman failed to reel in Ruling Court off a steady pace when having to settle for second best in the Betfred backed Classic- a scenario the Clarehaven Stables handler is keen to avoid again.
Gosden said: “Field Of Gold has come out of the 2000 Guineas well and the Irish 2000 Guineas is where we are pointing at the moment.
“I think he will be suited by the Curragh and I would hope that is the case.
“I don’t control the pace, but we will have a look at the race as we get closer to it.
“We could go and make the running if we are not happy with the pace.
“That is the alternative, so we could go that way with him if we need to.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Although Field Of Gold is odds-on to emulate his sire, who finished second in the Rowley Mile Classic before going one better at the Curragh back in 2014, Gosden expects his credentials to be given a thorough test.
He added: “It looks like a real quality field. You have the other Juddmonte horse in there, Cosmic Year, who is undefeated and looked quite brilliant when he won at Newmarket in a Listed race.
“It looks like being an exciting race and it could come up as a better race than the 2000 Guineas here.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.