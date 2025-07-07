Super Saturday: Strong entries for Newmarket, York and Ascot

Aidan O’Brien has made two entries for Saturday’s bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newbury.

The Ballydoyle handler landed the Group Two contest in 2023 with City Of Troy and could turn to recent Curragh winner Dorset or Italy, who earned a Timeform master rating of 101P following his debut win at Leopardstown in May. Charlie Appleby has won three of the last five renewals and also has two entries. Wild Desert was touched off by stablemate Pacific Avenue over course and distance last month, while Saba also has a large Timeform P (master rating 84) after a stylish debut success at Sandown. Tricky Tel and Zavateri could bring unbeaten records to the table for Hugo Palmer and Eve Johnson Houghton respectively, Venetian Lace finished fourth in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, while Raakeb and Bourbon Blues were seventh and eighth in the Coventry Stakes.