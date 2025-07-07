Super Saturday: Strong entries for Newmarket, York and Ascot

Aidan O’Brien has made two entries for Saturday’s bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newbury.
The Ballydoyle handler landed the Group Two contest in 2023 with City Of Troy and could turn to recent Curragh winner Dorset or Italy, who earned a Timeform master rating of 101P following his debut win at Leopardstown in May.
Charlie Appleby has won three of the last five renewals and also has two entries. Wild Desert was touched off by stablemate Pacific Avenue over course and distance last month, while Saba also has a large Timeform P (master rating 84) after a stylish debut success at Sandown.
Tricky Tel and Zavateri could bring unbeaten records to the table for Hugo Palmer and Eve Johnson Houghton respectively, Venetian Lace finished fourth in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, while Raakeb and Bourbon Blues were seventh and eighth in the Coventry Stakes.
A total of 24 entries go forward in the bet365 Bunbury Cup including Wokingham runner-up and third home More Thunder and Ten Pounds, who currently top the market ahead of Akkadian Thunder.
Meanwhile, there are 26 left in the John Smith's Cup at York. Archivist is the current favourite and will be bidding to complete a hat-trick if lining up at the weekend having made a winning handicap at the track last month. Trainer William Haggas has another interesting contender in Hampton Court seventh Arabian Force.
Defiance shaped well on his reappearance and is a leading fancy for the Roger Varian team, while top weight Thunder Run already has a valuable ten-furlong York handicap in the pot this term having landed the Knights Solicitors Handicap at the Dante Festival.
The Cornish Orchards Summer Mile is the feature race at Ascot and has attracted 11 entries. They include a trio of Royal Ascot winners in Wolferton hero Haatem, Royal Hunt Cup victor My Cloud and Never So Brave, who beat Akkadian Thunder by two-and-a-quarter lengths in the Buckingham Palace.
Other notable entries include last year’s winner Quddwah and Dylan Cunha’s stable star Prague.
