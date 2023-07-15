Super Saturday analysis | Is sensational Superlative Stakes winner City Of Troy a Guineas banker?

City Of Troy has the world at his hooves

“If you didn’t get excited by that you don’t like horse racing,” said Racing TV’s Nick Luck, after City Of Troy had routed his rivals by over six lengths in the bet365 Superlative Stakes.

“I’d be surprised if we see a better two-year-old this year,” his comrade Martin Dixon added, trying just a little to suppress the excitement.

But it’s no wonder the, ahem, superlatives were reached for. This was a staggering performance from a racehorse having just his second start, a Group 1 display in a Group 2 race.

The bookies go 3/1 at best for next spring’s 2000 Guineas. Now, we saw this year that things can go wrong in the season’s first Classic, unseasonal wet weather contributing to the downfall of not one but two Aidan O’Brien-trained hotpots.

Subsequent events suggest Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear were the best two horses in the race, but they were 12th and 14th on the day.

Things can go wrong, obviously, which immediately comes to mind when you are looking at a 3/1 quote 10 months in advance.

But this City Of Troy. Wow. He looks a super racehorse.

Professional beforehand and silky smooth in the race, he settled beautifully in a prominent position and elegantly strode clear to destroy a good field in the style of something very special indeed.

“He’s exactly what John [Magnier] wanted Justify to have,” a visibly excited O’Brien said afterwards. “He’s true Classic bred.

“He has an unusual stride, temperament, ability. There are so many roads open to him.”

Indeed he does. And that pedigree, by a US Triple Crown winner out of a Galileo mare, makes those roads even more exciting.

Never mind the 2000 Guineas. Anybody got a price on the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic?