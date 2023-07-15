Group 2 Summer Mile Stakes report and free video replay | Master Of The Seas masters Summer rivals

Master Of The Seas bounced back to winning form on his return to the track in the Group 2 Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.
The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old was out of form when last seen being well beaten in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, but he was back to his best under James Doyle.
His pacemaker New Kingdom did an excellent job teeing it up for him, setting a strong gallop along with Classic Causeway, with Master Of The Seas travelling well off the pace.
On the turn for home he was steered out wide to mount his challenge and it was all over as soon as he got by Jimi Hendrix, stretching out for a convincing four-length success.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 16s for the Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival next month.
With conditions described as Good to Soft, Master Of The Seas was proving himself at a high level on ground with cut in it for the first time.
"The ground isn't too bad out there, the wind has dried it out quite a lot," Doyle said afterwards.
"He got a bit of a speed bump (on the turn for home) and it's never a bad thing.
"It's a good time to catch him, he always runs well after a break. Charlie will have a plan, whether that's pot hunting around the world, we'll have to see."
