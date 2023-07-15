Group 2 Summer Mile Stakes report and free video replay | Master Of The Seas masters Summer rivals

The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old was out of form when last seen being well beaten in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, but he was back to his best under James Doyle.

His pacemaker New Kingdom did an excellent job teeing it up for him, setting a strong gallop along with Classic Causeway, with Master Of The Seas travelling well off the pace.

On the turn for home he was steered out wide to mount his challenge and it was all over as soon as he got by Jimi Hendrix, stretching out for a convincing four-length success.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 16s for the Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival next month.