Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Sunday January 19

NAP: Canford Bay 3.10 Wolverhampton

Next best: Ubla 2.35 Wolverhampton

Canford Bay can make a quick reappearance pay dividends as he lines up in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Anthony Brittain's sprinter turned out at Newcastle on Thursday, finishing third in a seven-runner event that lacked a bit of pace.

He raced pretty keenly and was prominent throughout, but he just could not edge in front at the post, being beaten a nose and a head.

Racing off his lowest mark since last June, Canford Bay is clearly in fine heart and should be knocking on the door again.

Ubla did nothing wrong when third to Mount Wellington on his last visit to Dunstall Park and a repeat of that display would give him a big chance in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Gay Kelleway's charge only went down by two and a quarter lengths that day and the winner has subsequently doubled up to suggest the form is pretty decent at this level.

Since then Ubla has run respectably at Kempton and Chelmsford, while coming back to Wolverhampton can only be a positive.

Blackcurrent has yet to strike after 12 attempts, but can finally gain that elusive success in the £Betyourway At Betway Handicap.

It looked like being the four-year-old's turn last time when he hit the front a furlong out, only to be headed in the closing stages.

The Alan Brown-trained gelding had to settle for third place, but running off a 1lb lower mark, this can be his day.

Glinger Flame can strike gold at the second time of asking over fences in the Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Novices' Chase at Ayr.

Nicky Richards' charge won his last three starts over hurdles last term, but his jumping was far from perfect on his first chasing attempt at Newcastle last month.

He rallied well at the finish to claim fourth, but he should have learnt plenty for the experience.

Talkofgold just met one too good last time, but can go well again in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase.

Having triumphed at Ayr in early December, she was upped slightly in class at Kelso just after Christmas and despite finding it tough going from some way out, Talkofgold stuck to her guns to finish second.

A similar effort would put her in the mix here.

That's My Dubai got off the mark at the 14th try when scoring at Catterick two weeks ago and can double up in the Every Race Live On RacingTV Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Her neck verdict over Georgian Firebird was a gutsy effort and came after two placed runs.

A 5lb rise in the ratings may not be enough to stop her supplementing those gains.

Footpad can bounce back from being well-beaten in the King George VI Chase with victory in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles.

Willie Mullins' talented performer held every chance turning for home, but was soon a spent force and did not last out the three miles at Kempton.

Dropping back in trip can see the eight-year-old return to the form he showed when winning on this course in November.

Sporting Life tips:

AYR: 12.40 Mayo Star, 1.15 Escaria Ten, 1.50 Glinger Flame, 2.25 Teddy Tee, 3.00 Talkofgold, 3.30 That's My Dubai, 4.00 Emma Beag.

THURLES: 1.00 Behind The Curtain, 1.35 Monkfish, 2.10 Bajan Excell, 2.45 Footpad, 3.20 Elimay, 3.50 Brex Drago, 4.20 Mr Lingo.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.50 Mouriyani, 1.25 Waitaki, 2.00 Prompting, 2.35 Ubla, 3.10 CANFORD BAY (NAP), 3.40 Blackcurrent, 4.10 Star Ascending.

DOUBLE: Canford Bay and Ubla.