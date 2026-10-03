Precise move from O’Brien at Longchamp

With the ground riding unusually quick for the time of year at Longchamp and the draw unveiled after Thursday evening’s ceremony, we now have the full picture in place ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Daryz and Kalpana look the duo with the strongest credentials after the draw, last year’s winner breaking from stall five with the King George heroine next door in six, and the market has acted accordingly.

The reigning champion is generally 7/4 to retain his crown, with Kalpana cut from 7/1 to 9/2 in the last few days, and it’s hard to argue against those two being the most likely winners.

With four places on offer I was half-tempted by Friendly Soul each-way at around 25/1, as I’m not totally convinced by the three-year-olds and she loves Longchamp, is unexposed at the trip and could well get the run of the race out in front under James Doyle, but whether she has the class to muscle in on Daryz and Kalpana is another matter.

I’ll leave the feature alone and with Aidan O’Brien parachuting Diamond Necklace into his Arc squad the pathway has been made for PRECISE to step up to 10 furlongs for the first time in the Group 1 Prix de l’Opera Longines at 15:50 (BST).

The daughter of Starspangledbanner has run over a mile seven times this season and she has been beaten three times by the superb older filly Blue Bolt, who underlined her fine campaign with another easy Group 1 win in the Sun Chariot on Saturday.

There was no shame in finishing a close-up second to that horse in the Falmouth and the Prix Rothschild, with Precise keeping on well to the line on both occasions and strongly hinting like she might improve for going out in trip to 1m2f.

Indeed, even when she was winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot I thought she ran like she might be a 10-furlong filly and she is bred for it being out of a Galileo mare who stayed nine furlongs and was a sister to Kingfisher and Temple of Artemis who stayed 1m4f and further.

I think there’s a good chance she will improve for the trip and this looks like one of the weakest Group 1s she has run in all year, with home hopeful Aventure the market leader after her victory over Diamond Necklace in the Prix Jean et Louis Romanet at Deauville last time.

However, I don’t think Diamond Necklace was at her best that day and Aventure, who looked below her former levels earlier in the season, could well be flattered by the nature of that victory.

With Precise receiving 5lb from her on the weight-for-age Aventure could be vulnerable, especially over 10 furlongs on faster ground, and I would rather be with the O’Brien filly now she is unleashed over a longer trip.

The Verdict: Back PRECISE in the 15:50 Longchamp