Geezer good in the Greatwood

It has been a low-key November Meeting because of the quick ground but slightly warmer temperatures should allow them to water properly ahead of Sunday while rain is forecast in the morning, as well.

It is with hope, then, that the Sunday fields don’t cut up like they did on Saturday, but with uncertainty hanging over the markets it looks a day to tread carefully.

The feature Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (15:10) has already seen antepost favourite Idaho Sun withdrawn on account of the ground, so it is a race that has a different betting shape to it now with Dan Skelton responsible for the two at the head of the market.

A win for either his Harry Lowes or Let It Rain wouldn’t surprise anyone, but this looks a competitive race and most bookies are going five places (Sky Bet and Paddy Power are six, but you’ll probably take a hit on the price) so an each-way swing against them looks the order of the day.

Towards the foot of the weights is THE HARDEST GEEZER for Philip Hobbs & Johnson White, a yard that have plenty of previous at the November meeting including in this race after winning Greatwoods with Rooster Booster, Detroit City, Menorah and Garde Le Victoire.

They have Captain Hugo in here, as well, who also has an each-way chance, but The Hardest Geezer might just be better handicapped and better suited to Cheltenham after a very encouraging seasonal reappearance over the course and distance.

That was in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle where he was ridden into second by an 8lb claimer, but he travelled like an improved horse and it could well be significant that he was the only one of the first six home not to have had a run this campaign.

His trainers are happy to tackle the same course and distance in a better race and they have whipped the hood off and replaced Jack Stenhouse with Ben Jones, the combination looking a statement of intent.

Ideally it would be Good to Soft for him, so hopefully the combination of the watering and the morning rain leave conditions in his favour, as that would make him a dangerous opponent getting weight from just about everything.

The Verdict: Back THE HARDEST GEEZER in the 15:10 Cheltenham