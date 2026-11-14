Our form expert has two selections for Sunday's ITV Racing from Cheltenham and Fontwell.
The Verdict: Sunday November 15
1pt win Livin On Luco in the 13:05 Fontwell at 8/1 (General)
1pt e.w The Hardest Geezer in the 15:10 Cheltenham at 20/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Geezer good in the Greatwood
It has been a low-key November Meeting because of the quick ground but slightly warmer temperatures should allow them to water properly ahead of Sunday while rain is forecast in the morning, as well.
It is with hope, then, that the Sunday fields don’t cut up like they did on Saturday, but with uncertainty hanging over the markets it looks a day to tread carefully.
The feature Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (15:10) has already seen antepost favourite Idaho Sun withdrawn on account of the ground, so it is a race that has a different betting shape to it now with Dan Skelton responsible for the two at the head of the market.
A win for either his Harry Lowes or Let It Rain wouldn’t surprise anyone, but this looks a competitive race and most bookies are going five places (Sky Bet and Paddy Power are six, but you’ll probably take a hit on the price) so an each-way swing against them looks the order of the day.
Towards the foot of the weights is THE HARDEST GEEZER for Philip Hobbs & Johnson White, a yard that have plenty of previous at the November meeting including in this race after winning Greatwoods with Rooster Booster, Detroit City, Menorah and Garde Le Victoire.
They have Captain Hugo in here, as well, who also has an each-way chance, but The Hardest Geezer might just be better handicapped and better suited to Cheltenham after a very encouraging seasonal reappearance over the course and distance.
That was in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle where he was ridden into second by an 8lb claimer, but he travelled like an improved horse and it could well be significant that he was the only one of the first six home not to have had a run this campaign.
His trainers are happy to tackle the same course and distance in a better race and they have whipped the hood off and replaced Jack Stenhouse with Ben Jones, the combination looking a statement of intent.
Ideally it would be Good to Soft for him, so hopefully the combination of the watering and the morning rain leave conditions in his favour, as that would make him a dangerous opponent getting weight from just about everything.
The Verdict: Back THE HARDEST GEEZER in the 15:10 Cheltenham
Going Luco, down in Fontwell
It could be a good day for the Hobbs & White yard with LIVIN ON LUCO going for back-to-back wins in the StoneX Southern National Handicap Chase at Fontwell (13:05), the marathon handicap also part of the ITV coverage.
The eight-year-old won this race last year off a mark of 122 and he’s only 5lb higher a year on, while he could well make all just like he did last year with very little pace pressure forecast against him on paper.
Last year he won this race fresh, but this time he has had a run at Market Rasen under Sean Bowen and he shaped like he’d come on for it, leading but pestered and only weakening after the final fence.
Callum Pritchard claimed 5lb off Livin On Luco in this race 12 months ago and this time Rian Corcoran claims 5lb again, so he’s got solid claims at 8/1 given he won’t mind how much rain falls in the morning.
The Verdict: Back LIVIN ON LUCO in the 13:05 Fontwell
Preview posted at 14:55 GMT on 14/11/26
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