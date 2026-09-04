Our form expert has three selections for Sunday's action from Longchamp and York.
The Verdict: Sunday September 6
1pt win Ten Bob Tony in the 15:25 Longchamp at 13/2 (bet365)
1pt win Extremely Zain in the 15:50 York at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365)
1pt win Bay City Roller in 16:35 Longchamp at 3/1 (General)
Back City to sink Daryz in Prix Foy
There’s some excellent racing Sunday with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe trials taking place at Longchamp while the Listed Garrowsby Stakes headlines York’s family raceday card.
The big name in action is reigning Arc hero Daryz who is priced up around the 1/4 mark in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Foy (16:35 Longchamp) and while it is clear he is well-fancied to get back on the winning trail I wouldn’t be keen on getting involved at very short odds.
He loves Longchamp and is back over the Arc course and distance for the first time since his victory over Minnie Hauk, so you can see why the bookies are running for cover, but this will be very much a stepping stone to the day he bids to retain his crown and I don’t think that has been factored into his odds.
His only defeat at Longchamp came in his prep for last year’s Arc and you can be sure Francis-Henri Graffard has left something to work on as he is a serious operator when it comes to targeting the big days.
Of course, he could be more than a shade off his best and still win, but with BAY CITY ROLLER chalked up at 3/1 I don’t mind betting against him in this scenario.
George Scott’s son of New Bay has really taken his form to new levels since moving up to 1m4f and he’s still unexposed over the trip, this just his fourth go at the distance, his excellent win in the Coronation Cup last time a career-best performance by some way.
Beaten a short neck at 16/1 on this card a year ago in the Prix Niel, he takes his travelling really well and softer ground over a mile and a half holds no fears for him whatsoever, as he showed at Epsom and previously when running away with the Group 1 Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern at Munich.
The four-year-old hasn’t been seen since Epsom, but crucially he goes well fresh and Scott says ‘he’s probably more fit than he’s ever been coming off a break’ which suggests he means business with Oisin Murphy travelling over to France for the ride.
Scott has a very good record when taking his big guns over to France, as showcased by Caballo De Mar who landed his second Group 1 at Longchamp in May with Murphy in the saddle, and 3/1 looks a fair price about him sinking Arc hero Daryz with Bay City Roller on Sunday.
The Verdict: Back BAY CITY ROLLER in the 16:35 Longchamp
Taking Ten Bob in the Moulin
Earlier on at Longchamp Ed Walker’s TEN BOB TONY looks worth backing in the Group 1 Qatar Prix du Moulin over a mile.
The market has cornered on Gstaad and Opera Ballo here but both have something to prove on softer conditions and the cut in the ground brings Ten Bob Tony right into things.
He ran well in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes over seven furlongs last time, finishing strongly for fourth, but he was outpaced at a crucial point which reaffirmed that he needs a mile to show his best these days.
The son of Night Of Thunder handles softer conditions very well and he could well improve on everything he’s ever done now he gets to race over a mile on ideal ground.
The relatively short turnaround from York is of no concern, either, as he won the Queen Anne 10 days after winning at Epsom in June, and under Pierre-Charles Boudot, with Kieran Shoemark suspended, he looks well placed to record a second Group 1 win of the season.
The Verdict: Back TEN BOB TONY in the 15:25 Longchamp
Extremely tempting at York
Finally, William Haggas’ EXTREMELY ZAIN can enjoy the drop to six furlongs in the feature Listed Starman At Tally Ho Stud Garrowsby Stakes at York.
The son of Hello Youmzain looks to have inherited plenty of speed from his Group 1-winning sprinting sire even if he hasn’t run over six furlongs himself since winning by seven lengths on debut.
He looks well worth another crack at the trip, though, his win over seven furlongs at York in June one piece of evidence where his speed came to the fore as he had a prolonged wait for a gap, while he’s worth forgiving his defeat at Newbury last time.
Way too keen to do himself justice in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes, he chased the wrong group as the action unfolded on the far side and to be beaten just under four lengths after being eased home underlined his natural ability.
A strong pace over six back at York looks perfect for him and he looks a big price at 7/1 one dropping in class to Listed level.
The Verdict: Back EXTREMELY ZAIN in the 15:50 York
Preview posted at 16:05 BST on 05/09/26
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