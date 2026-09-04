Back City to sink Daryz in Prix Foy

There’s some excellent racing Sunday with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe trials taking place at Longchamp while the Listed Garrowsby Stakes headlines York’s family raceday card.

The big name in action is reigning Arc hero Daryz who is priced up around the 1/4 mark in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Foy (16:35 Longchamp) and while it is clear he is well-fancied to get back on the winning trail I wouldn’t be keen on getting involved at very short odds.

He loves Longchamp and is back over the Arc course and distance for the first time since his victory over Minnie Hauk, so you can see why the bookies are running for cover, but this will be very much a stepping stone to the day he bids to retain his crown and I don’t think that has been factored into his odds.

His only defeat at Longchamp came in his prep for last year’s Arc and you can be sure Francis-Henri Graffard has left something to work on as he is a serious operator when it comes to targeting the big days.

Of course, he could be more than a shade off his best and still win, but with BAY CITY ROLLER chalked up at 3/1 I don’t mind betting against him in this scenario.

George Scott’s son of New Bay has really taken his form to new levels since moving up to 1m4f and he’s still unexposed over the trip, this just his fourth go at the distance, his excellent win in the Coronation Cup last time a career-best performance by some way.

Beaten a short neck at 16/1 on this card a year ago in the Prix Niel, he takes his travelling really well and softer ground over a mile and a half holds no fears for him whatsoever, as he showed at Epsom and previously when running away with the Group 1 Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern at Munich.

The four-year-old hasn’t been seen since Epsom, but crucially he goes well fresh and Scott says ‘he’s probably more fit than he’s ever been coming off a break’ which suggests he means business with Oisin Murphy travelling over to France for the ride.

Scott has a very good record when taking his big guns over to France, as showcased by Caballo De Mar who landed his second Group 1 at Longchamp in May with Murphy in the saddle, and 3/1 looks a fair price about him sinking Arc hero Daryz with Bay City Roller on Sunday.

The Verdict: Back BAY CITY ROLLER in the 16:35 Longchamp