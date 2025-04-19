Saturday's meeting had been called off after more rain than expected had left the course waterlogged in places, and an inspection was called for 7.30am on Sunday. However, the situation had improved and racing was given the go ahead.

In a video released on X on Sunday morning, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "The track is fit for racing, we're all good to go. Thankfully we had only just shy of 2mm of rain since yesterday morning.

"Both tracks are soft to heavy. We have fresh ground on the hurdles for all three days, we have fresh ground today and tomorrow on the chase track.

"The forecast is dry today with the possibilities of showers tomorrow and Tuesday."

The feature races on Sunday's card are the Willowwarm Gold Cup (14:22) and Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle (16:10) which are both Grade 1s.

The Irish Grand National (17:00) takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday.