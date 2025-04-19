Sunday's card at Fairyhouse, which features two Grade 1s, is set to go ahead after the track was deemed fit for racing.
Saturday's meeting had been called off after more rain than expected had left the course waterlogged in places, and an inspection was called for 7.30am on Sunday. However, the situation had improved and racing was given the go ahead.
In a video released on X on Sunday morning, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "The track is fit for racing, we're all good to go. Thankfully we had only just shy of 2mm of rain since yesterday morning.
"Both tracks are soft to heavy. We have fresh ground on the hurdles for all three days, we have fresh ground today and tomorrow on the chase track.
"The forecast is dry today with the possibilities of showers tomorrow and Tuesday."
The feature races on Sunday's card are the Willowwarm Gold Cup (14:22) and Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle (16:10) which are both Grade 1s.
The Irish Grand National (17:00) takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org