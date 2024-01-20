Sunday racing tips: Best bets for Chelmsford

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson has dissected the pick of the action from Sunday's floodlit fiesta at Chelmsford and found three fancies.

5.45: FOLLOW THE GOOD LIFE Big fields don’t always translate to competitive races. With no fewer than four last-time-out winners among its 15 runners, however, this 1m2f handicap provides the largest field and most competitive contest on tonight’s card. Carvalluccio powered to a second Chelmsford course-and-distance success only last Saturday. A 5lb rise for that four-and-a-half-length romp seems more than fair on the face of it, although the winning margin was undoubtedly exaggerated by the wayward antics of the runner-up, who cut badly across Tribal Wisdom (non-runner here) just as that rival was moving through to challenge. Alice Haynes’ charge will remain of interest while he continues on an upward curve for all that his hold-up style can render him a hostage to fortune in fields of this size. Even with a clear run, Carvalluccio may have his work cut out against NINTH LIFE, who I reckon still has plenty of mileage in his revised mark of 75 and rates the selection.

The ex-Irish-trained four-year-old has improved since stepping up to 10 furlongs - when runner-up at Dundalk in October on his final start for Mick Halford and Tracey Collins, then when making a winning debut for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole on Lingfield’s Polytrack a month ago. Yet he’s done so despite over-racing deep into both of those steadily-run contests, including last month when fitted with a hood for the first time. If he can settle better for Rossa Ryan off a truer pace, which he may well get here courtesy of Smart Deal and Eyetrap, then I’m pretty confident Newland and Insole have a well-handicapped improver on their hands. Certainly one capable of handling a 2lb rise for that Lingfield win, which has been franked by the runner-up Goldsmith going back-to-back at Wolverhampton and Southwell subsequently.

7.45: ALL ABOARD THE VISION EXPRESS It's hard not to feel for poor old COTAI VISION, who’s been struck down by a bad case of seconditis of late. The winner of a 6f Wolverhampton seller in September, the speedy three-year-old could manage only seventh on her debut for David Loughnane - who went to 13,000gns to buy her out of Ed Walker’s stable - over the same track and trip seven weeks later.

However, she’s posted career-best Timeform figures in defeat on each her last three starts back over 5f. While a run of 2s might turn off some punters, to me she lost nothing in defeat in twice chasing home a serious improver in Billy Webster, and another useful type in Blue Point in between. Perhaps most frustratingly of all for Loughnane, Cotai Vision finished more than double the distance ahead of the third horse than she was beaten by the winner in all three of those contests. With nothing as obviously progressive in opposition here and dropping slightly in grade, this looks a prime opportunity for Loughnane’s filly to deservingly get her head back in front. The trainer turns to son Billy to take the reins for the first time, and the runaway leader of the winter season's champion apprentices’ title should be able to utilise Cotai Vision’s trademark early speed to get across from stall four and bag the rail going into the pivotal first turn. If he can, Loughnane’s mount might not be for catching. 8.15: TA VERY MUCH This low-grade sprint has taken on a much more open look following Ian Williams’ decision not to chase a 14-day four-timer with the resurgent Beauzon. The five-year-old’s work for the month is already done, his hat-trick of Wolverhampton wins earning him the maximum 15 points to put him in pole position for the latest All-Weather Championships monthly prize, which has now doubled to £40,000. In Beauzon’s absence, recent winning form is thin on the ground. That’s not an accusation which can be levelled at TILSWORTH ONY TA, who produced a career-best - on his 37th career start - when storming clear from the home turn to readily land a 0-55 contest at the Essex track six weeks ago. The form looks fair for the grade, too, as the runner-up, Smasher, and fifth, Due Date, have both won since.